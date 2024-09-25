Law Office of Patrick L. Mead Moves To New Location
The Law Office of Patrick L. Mead is pleased to announce the opening of a new office location in north Plymouth. This strategic location will be easily accessible to all South Shore residents, and will be at the intersection of two major thoroughfares.
Plymouth, MA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Law Office of Patrick L. Mead moves to more convenient location in Plymouth at 6 Resnik Rd., Suite 209. Attorney Patrick L. Mead has been serving Plymouth County for consumer and business bankruptcy needs since 2006. In that endeavor the recent move from the Village Green in the Pinehills to north Plymouth will allow for a more centralized location and easier to access office from two major thoroughfares: Route 44 and Route 3. Conveniently located across from Colony Place, the new location will be easier to get to, offer more to our clients who consolidate trips, and be closer to residents in Kingston, Carver, Pembroke, and Duxbury. Attorney Patrick Mead specializes in the Massachusetts bankruptcy filing process for both consumers and small businesses. He files all Chapter 7 cases for small businesses, and all Chapter 7 & 13 cases for individuals. With a background in finance, and formerly employed by Morgan Stanley, Attorney Mead has a keen sense of free cash flow and the day-to-day struggles of local families. With the high cost of automobiles, rise in interest rates, food inflation, and rent inflation. Massachusetts has become one of the most expensive states in all aspects of everyday living, especially the cost of housing and electric rates. Attorney Mead understands the pressures of these every day costs and the impact it has on the ability to service credit card debt. Call today for a free consultation at the new 6 Resnik Road location in north Plymouth and Attorney Mead will explain the process in a down-to-earth manner.
