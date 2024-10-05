Government Cybersecurity Summit 2024 to Address Critical Digital Defense Imperatives
Industry Experts and Government Leaders Convene to Address State-Sponsored Threats and Explore Public-Private Alliances
Princeton, NJ, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG announces the 2024 Government Cybersecurity Summit to tackle the growing cyberthreats targeting the U.S. government and private institutions. This premier virtual event – hosted by GovInfoSecurity on October 29 and 30, 2024 – will bring together former federal cybersecurity leaders, industry experts and policymakers to discuss key themes shaping the future of national cybersecurity.
The summit comes at a crucial time when government entities and private organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. A report from the Center for Internet Security states that in 2023, malware attacks on public sector institutions rose by 148%, while ransomware incidents increased by 51%. This highlights the growing urgency for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.
“As cyber adversaries become more sophisticated, we’re bringing together the architects of our nation’s digital defense to forge new strategies,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “The 2024 Government Cybersecurity Summit will challenge attendees to think beyond traditional boundaries, exploring how emerging technologies like AI can be both a shield and a potential vulnerability.”
The summit’s agenda has been meticulously crafted to cover a wide range of topics. A panel discussion with three former U.S. Federal CISOs will offer critical insights into how the role has evolved to meet complex challenges, shape federal strategies and respond to an ever-changing threat environment.
Robert Costello, CIO of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will deliver a keynote address on CISA’s artificial intelligence road map. His session will explore the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, detailing CISA’s efforts to use this technology for enhanced threat detection, incident response, and overall cyber resilience across federal agencies and critical infrastructure sectors.
The summit sessions will delve into emerging challenges and innovative solutions in the cybersecurity domain. Sessions will explore successful models for cross-sector information sharing and joint threat mitigation strategies.
The summit will conclude with a forward-looking session on “Emerging Technologies and Cyber Risk Management.” Led by Michael D’Ambrosio, managing director of Liberty Strategic Capital and former senior executive of the United States Secret Service, and Heather West, senior director of cybersecurity and privacy services at Venable LLP, this discussion will explore how IoT, 5G, AI and quantum computing are reshaping the cybersecurity landscape and risk management strategies.
The summit offers online discussion forums for attendees to engage with peers and industry leaders. These digital interactions will facilitate the exchange of ideas, best practices and lessons learned, fostering a global community of cybersecurity professionals dedicated to protecting national interests in the digital age. The first day, October 29, will feature live sessions, while October 30 provides on-demand access, allowing attendees to catch up on any sessions they may have missed.
The Government Cybersecurity Summit serves as crucial platform for developing robust, collaborative strategies for safeguarding our digital future. By bringing together diverse perspectives from government, industry and academia, the event aims to catalyze innovations in cybersecurity policy, technology and practice.
For more information and to register for the summit, visit https://ismg.events/summit/government-2024/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
