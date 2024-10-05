QNAP Introduces Air-Gapped Backup Feature "Airgap+" to Ensure Rapid Recovery and Ransomware Protection for Business NAS Data Backup
Taipei, Taiwan, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading provider of computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced the launch of Airgap+, an advanced air-gapped backup feature integrated into Hybrid Backup Sync (HBS). This innovative solution offers businesses enhanced data security, rapid recovery, and robust ransomware protection.
As cyber threats continue to escalate in their sophistication and impact, air-gap backups have become essential for safeguarding corporate data. Air-gap backup represents the "1" component in the 3-2-1-1-0 backup plan, where one backup copy is stored offline and disconnected from the network. Airgap+ addresses this need by creating a logical air-gap between NAS systems, providing an extra layer of backup security and enhanced integrity.
Airgap+ works with QNAP’s QHora router series (supported models listed below). QHora permits connections between the source NAS and the backup destination NAS only during the backup process, and blocks connections at other times.
Features & Advantages
Airgap+ offers several key benefits over traditional LTO tape and cloud-based backups:
▪️ Easy Setting: Users can easily enable Airgap+ and select physical ports in the HBS backup job settings on the NAS.
▪️ High-Speed Network: QNAP NAS supports 10/25/100GbE connections, significantly increasing backup speed compared to LTO’s 1GbE.
▪️ Faster Data Recovery: Enhanced network speeds facilitate quicker recovery times, minimizing downtime.
▪️ Data Immutability: Activate WORM (Write Once Read Many) to add an extra layer of data protection.
▪️ Expandability: QNAP NAS allows for easy storage expansion through hot-swapping drives or migrating to a larger NAS, accommodating growing business needs.
▪️ Simplified Maintenance: Unlike LTO tape backups, Airgap+ requires no additional hardware or cabling, reducing maintenance complexity.
▪️ Power Control: NAS devices can be remotely powered on and off, offering convenience and efficiency.
Amol Narkhede, Director of SAAS Backup and Data Management BU describes: "Airgap+ is a game-changer for businesses looking to bolster their data protection strategies. By providing HBS with Airgap+, along with existing data integrity checks, QNAP NAS solutions assist businesses in extending their backup plan to a modern 3-2-1-1-0 strategy more easily."
Compatibility
Airgap+ is currently supported by the QHora-321 and QHora-322 routers with the QuRouter operating systems v2.4.2 (or later).
▪️ QHora-321: 2.5GbE Router with 6 x 2.5GbE ports
▪️ QHora-322: 10GbE Router with 6 x 2.5GbE ports and 3 x 10GbE ports
For more information and to view the full QNAP lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.
