Making Peace Not War - the Church of Scientology Honors the International Day of Peace with Members of All Faiths
Baha'i, Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Muslims and Scientologists congregated at the Fort Harrison Religious Retreat in downtown Clearwater, Florida to honor the International Day of Peace by speaking in one voice on the need for worldwide peace.
Clearwater, FL, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, September 18 2024, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization hosted a luncheon in honor of the International Day of Peace. The event was held at the Fort Harrison religious retreat in downtown Clearwater. Some 100 Christians, Muslims, Quakers, Jews, Buddhists, Baha’is and Scientologists attended.
“September 21 marks the United Nations International Day of Peace,” said Rev. Pat Harney, from the Public Affairs Department of the Church of Scientology and Mistress of Ceremonies. “With wars raging in Gaza, Israel, Ukraine, Russia and the Sudan, a day that brings us together in peace could not be more opportune,” Rev. Harney added.
Religious leaders at the event also took the opportunity to speak on the need for worldwide peace. Imam Askia Muhammad Aquil, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay’s Interfaith Collective Empowerment Group, opened the speakers’ portion of the event with Muslim quotes and interpretations of peace. Senior Pastor Manuel Sykes and Executive Pastor Durrell Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church followed with similar messages from their Christian perspectives.
The Church of Scientology has a long history of bringing religions together to discuss and work to address areas of mutual concern.
“If we want to grow as a community, we have to trust each other, we must reach out to one another, no matter what we look like or what we profess,” Rev. Harney told the attendees. “Every religious founder, whether they are Jesus the Christ, the Prophet Muhammad, Gautama Siddhartha or L. Ron Hubbard has directed us on to this path in order to have peace and a civilized world,” added Rev. Harney.
For more information on the 2024 International Day of Peace Luncheon at the Fort Harrison, you may call Pat Harney at 727-467-6966.
“September 21 marks the United Nations International Day of Peace,” said Rev. Pat Harney, from the Public Affairs Department of the Church of Scientology and Mistress of Ceremonies. “With wars raging in Gaza, Israel, Ukraine, Russia and the Sudan, a day that brings us together in peace could not be more opportune,” Rev. Harney added.
Religious leaders at the event also took the opportunity to speak on the need for worldwide peace. Imam Askia Muhammad Aquil, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay’s Interfaith Collective Empowerment Group, opened the speakers’ portion of the event with Muslim quotes and interpretations of peace. Senior Pastor Manuel Sykes and Executive Pastor Durrell Sykes of Bethel Community Baptist Church followed with similar messages from their Christian perspectives.
The Church of Scientology has a long history of bringing religions together to discuss and work to address areas of mutual concern.
“If we want to grow as a community, we have to trust each other, we must reach out to one another, no matter what we look like or what we profess,” Rev. Harney told the attendees. “Every religious founder, whether they are Jesus the Christ, the Prophet Muhammad, Gautama Siddhartha or L. Ron Hubbard has directed us on to this path in order to have peace and a civilized world,” added Rev. Harney.
For more information on the 2024 International Day of Peace Luncheon at the Fort Harrison, you may call Pat Harney at 727-467-6966.
Contact
Church of Scientology Flag Service OrganizationContact
Pat Harney
727-467-6860
www.scientology-fso.org
Pat Harney
727-467-6860
www.scientology-fso.org
Categories