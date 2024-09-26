Corporate Wellness Program, REWIRE 4 WELLBEING, Addresses the $150B Problem of Lost Productivity by Creating a Happy, Healthy and More Engaged Workforce
In today's fast-paced corporate environment, the need for effective wellness solutions has never been more critical. A study from Harvard Business Review shows that $150 billion in productivity was lost in a single year when employees came to work while stressed, which is far greater than costs associated with employees not showing up to work at all.
Miami, FL, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In today's fast-paced corporate environment, the need for effective wellness solutions has never been more critical. A study from Harvard Business Review shows that $150 billion in productivity was lost in a single year when employees came to work while stressed, which is far greater than costs associated with employees not showing up to work at all.
Enter the groundbreaking Corporate Wellness program, REWIRE 4 WELLBEING, developed by the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of "6 Weeks to Happy - The Ultimate Roadmap to Retrain Your Brain" and founder of GetZENd, Zahra Karsan, a leading expert in Positive Psychology. This innovative app harnesses the latest tools in Neuroscience, Positive Psychology, and Wholistic Health to revolutionize how organizations approach employee wellbeing.
REWIRE 4 WELLBEING (www.rewireforwellbeing.com) is not just another wellness program; it’s a gamified experience designed to engage employees at every level. With a comprehensive focus on Stress Management, Fitness, Nutrition, and Mental Health & Wellbeing, this app offers education, tools and live coaching to help keep your workforce on track with their mental and physical health goals, while delivering measurable increases in focus, innovation, and productivity.
The benefits extend far beyond individual health improvements. Research from Harvard shows that for every $1 spent on wellness programs like REWIRE 4 WELLBEING, companies can expect an impressive $3 return in productivity. In a world where Gallup estimates low engagement costs the global economy a staggering US$7.8 trillion—it’s clear that investing in employee wellbeing is not just beneficial but essential.
Testimonials from users have already shown significant improvements across various health indicators including blood sugar levels, blood pressure, stress reduction, sleep quality, energy levels, and overall health. Employees who feel valued are not only happier but also more productive—a vital statistic when considering retention rates, attracting talent and job satisfaction.
Business units with engaged workers have 23% higher profit, compared with business units with stressed workers. Additionally, teams with thriving workers see significantly lower absenteeism, turnover and accidents; they also see higher customer loyalty.
With REWIRE 4 WELLBEING leading the charge in corporate wellness solutions, organizations can finally address global employee vital signs—engagement and wellbeing—with confidence. It’s time to prioritize your workforce's mental and physical health; after all, their success translates directly into your company’s profitability.
www.rewireforwellbeing.com
Enter the groundbreaking Corporate Wellness program, REWIRE 4 WELLBEING, developed by the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of "6 Weeks to Happy - The Ultimate Roadmap to Retrain Your Brain" and founder of GetZENd, Zahra Karsan, a leading expert in Positive Psychology. This innovative app harnesses the latest tools in Neuroscience, Positive Psychology, and Wholistic Health to revolutionize how organizations approach employee wellbeing.
REWIRE 4 WELLBEING (www.rewireforwellbeing.com) is not just another wellness program; it’s a gamified experience designed to engage employees at every level. With a comprehensive focus on Stress Management, Fitness, Nutrition, and Mental Health & Wellbeing, this app offers education, tools and live coaching to help keep your workforce on track with their mental and physical health goals, while delivering measurable increases in focus, innovation, and productivity.
The benefits extend far beyond individual health improvements. Research from Harvard shows that for every $1 spent on wellness programs like REWIRE 4 WELLBEING, companies can expect an impressive $3 return in productivity. In a world where Gallup estimates low engagement costs the global economy a staggering US$7.8 trillion—it’s clear that investing in employee wellbeing is not just beneficial but essential.
Testimonials from users have already shown significant improvements across various health indicators including blood sugar levels, blood pressure, stress reduction, sleep quality, energy levels, and overall health. Employees who feel valued are not only happier but also more productive—a vital statistic when considering retention rates, attracting talent and job satisfaction.
Business units with engaged workers have 23% higher profit, compared with business units with stressed workers. Additionally, teams with thriving workers see significantly lower absenteeism, turnover and accidents; they also see higher customer loyalty.
With REWIRE 4 WELLBEING leading the charge in corporate wellness solutions, organizations can finally address global employee vital signs—engagement and wellbeing—with confidence. It’s time to prioritize your workforce's mental and physical health; after all, their success translates directly into your company’s profitability.
www.rewireforwellbeing.com
Contact
GetZENdContact
Zahra Karsan
786-599-2915
www.getzend.com
Zahra Karsan
786-599-2915
www.getzend.com
Categories