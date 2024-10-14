ITC Engineering Services Earns FDA ASCA Accreditation, Strengthening Industry Leadership and Commitment to Excellence
ITC Engineering Services has earned FDA ASCA accreditation, validating its commitment to high-quality testing and regulatory compliance for medical devices. This achievement enhances ITC’s credibility, ensuring faster, more reliable pathways to market for clients. ITC continues to set industry standards, offering expertise and trust in engineering and certification services.
San Jose, CA, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ITC Engineering Services, a leader in providing comprehensive engineering solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) designation. This accreditation underscores ITC's unwavering commitment to delivering superior quality, regulatory compliance, and bolstering customer confidence.
The FDA ASCA program is designed to streamline the process for medical device manufacturers by recognizing laboratories that meet the rigorous quality and testing standards required for premarket submissions. Earning this accreditation positions ITC Engineering Services as a trusted partner in the industry, providing clients with reliable, compliant testing services that align with FDA requirements.
A Milestone Achievement for ITC Engineering Services
FDA ASCA accreditation not only highlights ITC’s technical expertise but also validates the company’s ability to perform high-quality testing that ensures the safety and effectiveness of medical devices. ITC now joins an elite group of laboratories qualified to perform testing for FDA regulatory submissions, providing clients with a smoother, faster pathway to market.
“This recognition by the FDA through the ASCA program is a testament to ITC’s commitment to excellence and precision in engineering services,” said Michael Gbadebo, Chief Engineer of ITC Engineering Services. “Our clients can have the utmost confidence that our testing processes meet the highest regulatory standards, enabling them to achieve compliance more efficiently and effectively.”
Elevating Industry Standards and Customer Confidence
By securing FDA ASCA accreditation, ITC Engineering Services enhances its ability to support clients through every phase of medical device development. This milestone reinforces the company’s role as an industry leader and elevates the level of trust and reliability clients have come to expect. Medical device manufacturers working with ITC will benefit from accelerated regulatory review timelines, reduced submission uncertainties, and a seamless process from design to product approval.
“Our team’s dedication to innovation, quality, and accuracy is reflected in this accreditation,” added Michael Gbadebo, Chief Engineer of ITC Engineering Services. “With FDA ASCA, we offer our clients more than just compliance; we provide a competitive advantage in delivering safe and effective medical devices to the market.”
A Commitment to Quality and Innovation
For over 41 years, ITC Engineering Services has been a pioneer in providing top-tier engineering and testing services across a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. This latest accomplishment amplifies ITC’s long-standing commitment to meeting and exceeding global regulatory requirements, positioning the company as a partner of choice for organizations looking to navigate the complexities of product testing and certification.
As the demand for rigorous product testing grows, ITC Engineering Services remains dedicated to setting new industry standards and delivering unmatched value to its clients. The FDA ASCA accreditation serves as a cornerstone of the company’s ongoing efforts to lead with excellence and innovation.
About ITC Engineering Services
ITC Engineering Services is a premier provider of engineering, testing, and certification solutions for a wide range of industries. With a strong focus on quality, precision, and regulatory compliance, ITC helps clients bring innovative products to market while ensuring the highest standards of safety and effectiveness. Headquartered in [City, State], ITC has earned a reputation for its technical expertise, customer-centric approach, and commitment to excellence.
For more information about ITC Engineering Services and its FDA ASCA accreditation, please visit www.itcemc.com or contact us at info@itcemc.com or 925-862-2944.
Media Contact:
ITC Engineering Services
info@itcemc.com
925-862-2944
www.itcemc.com
