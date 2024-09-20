Musselman’s Announces Sweepstakes for an Exclusive Apple Picking Getaway to Historic Family Farm in Orrtanna, PA
Winner Will Enjoy a VIP Tour, Handpick Apples, and Experience Musselman’s Long-Standing Tradition of Apple Farming in Pennsylvania
Orrtanna, PA, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Musselman’s, a brand with deep roots in Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage, is excited to announce its Apple Picking Getaway Sweepstakes, offering one lucky winner and their family the chance to explore the rich tradition of apple harvesting at a Musselman’s Family Farm in scenic Orrtanna, PA. This exclusive getaway provides a behind-the-scenes experience of how Musselman’s nurtures its apples from tree to table while offering a luxurious weekend in the heart of historic Gettysburg, PA.
For over 100 years, Musselman’s has been a staple in homes across the United States, known for producing high-quality apple products that have become synonymous with Pennsylvania’s rich farming history. Founded in 1907, Musselman’s has grown into one of the leading apple product brands in the nation, producing everything from apple sauce and apple butter to cider, juice, and more. With a strong commitment to sustainable farming, Musselman’s has preserved the time-honored apple growing traditions of Pennsylvania’s fertile orchards.
“This sweepstakes is a celebration of both our history and the future of Musselman’s,” said Scott Briggs, Vice President of Human Resources & Communications at Knouse Foods. “We want to invite people to experience first-hand the passion and craftsmanship that goes into our products, right from the source.”
The Prize Package Includes:
• A VIP Guided Tour of Musselman’s Family Farms
The winner will enjoy an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at one of Musselman’s historic family farms in Orrtanna. This VIP experience offers insight into the heritage and sustainable practices that have made Musselman’s a beloved brand for generations. The tour will take guests through the scenic orchards where they can walk among the very trees that produce the apples used in Musselman’s apple sauces, ciders, and butters.
• $750 Travel and Lodging Stipend for a Weekend in Historic Gettysburg, PA
The winner will receive a $750 stipend to create their perfect autumn getaway. Whether they choose to unwind in a rustic countryside rental for an authentic orchard experience or explore the historical landmarks, fine dining, and shopping in downtown Gettysburg, this weekend promises relaxation and memorable fall activities.
• Handpick Fresh Apples Straight from the Orchard
A highlight of the trip is the chance to handpick fresh apples from Musselman’s orchard. Surrounded by the vibrant fall colors of Pennsylvania, the winner will experience the timeless tradition of apple picking and take home a personal harvest.
• Meet Musselman’s Expert Growers
The experience wouldn’t be complete without meeting the people behind the brand. Guests will connect with the growers who own and operate Musselman’s Family Farms, learning about the deep-rooted commitment to quality and sustainability that has been passed down through generations.
How to Enter
The Musselman’s Apple Picking Getaway Sweepstakes runs until October 1st, 2024. To enter, participants must visit https://www.musselmans.com/musselmans-family-farms-apple-picking-tour-sweepstakes/ and sign up for Musselman’s newsletter via the sweepstakes entry form, or follow the band on Instagram and interact with their posts during the sweepstakes period. No purchase is necessary.
Tour Dates and Winner Selection
The winner will have the option to select their preferred tour date from three available options: October 12, 2024, October 19, 2024, or October 26, 2024. Musselman’s will randomly select one winner on October 1st, 2024, from all eligible entries. The contest is open to U.S. residents only.
About Musselman’s
Musselman’s was founded in 1907 by Christian and Emma Musselman in the heart of Pennsylvania’s apple country. Today, Musselman’s is part of the Knouse Foods Cooperative, a grower-owned collective that continues to operate family farms with the same care and attention that Christian Musselman envisioned over a century ago.
Musselman’s has not only become a household name in apple products, but it has also played a vital role in supporting the local Pennsylvania economy and its farming communities. The brand's products are enjoyed by millions across the country, but every apple used in Musselman’s products is still grown with the same attention to quality on American soil.
For complete sweepstakes rules and to enter, visit https://www.musselmans.com/musselmans-family-farms-apple-picking-tour-sweepstakes/.
Contact: Scott Briggs | Vice President of Human Resources & Communications | Knouse Foods Inc. | (717) 677-8181 Ext.1049 | scott.briggs@knouse.com
Contact
Scott Briggs
1-717-677-8181
knouse.com
