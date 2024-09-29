Announcing 2024 Military Vehicle Systems Summit
National Harbor, MD, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the Military Vehicle Systems Summit, taking place at the 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on November 20-21, 2024. This year’s Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers marking a pivotal gathering for defense professionals to explore the forefront of military mobility. In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and evolving security challenges, this Summit serves as a vital platform for discussing innovations in vehicle design, propulsion systems, and autonomous technologies.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· Stephen Bowdren, SES: PEO Land Systems, USMC
· COL J. Frederick Dente, USA: Chief of Staff, Next Generation Combat Vehicles CFT, Army Futures Command
· Col Timothy Hough, USMC: PM, Advanced Amphibious Assault, PEO Land Systems
· Kevin Mills: Deputy Executive Director, Ground Vehicle Intelligent Systems, U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center
· Sandy Long, SES: Senior Advisor for Defense Exports, Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation
· Miriam Marwick: SVP, Federal, Emerging Technologies, Palantir
· MG (Ret) Darren Werner, USA: President, SAPA Transmission, Former CG, U.S. Army TACOM
· John Hupfer: Ground Robotics Chief Engineer—Land Systems, Textron Systems
· Eric Craig: Fielded Ground Systems Lead, Expeditionary Platform Integration Division, NIWC Atlantic
· Brent Lance: MLOPS Lead, Senior Scientist & AI Researcher, DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit:
· Future-Proofing Army Combat Vehicles: The Path Ahead for Innovation and Progress
· Modernizing Army’s Ground Combat Systems: Project Updates and Future Goals
· Enhancing Combat Readiness and Capability of USMC Land Systems
· Rapid Acquisition and Prototyping: Delivering Cutting-Edge Solutions Across RCCTO
· Advancing AI and Automation for U.S. Military Combat Vehicles through VC Collaboration
· Enabling Tactical Communications and Networking for Modern Combat Vehicles
· Enhancing Defense Exports and International Cooperation to Stimulate Innovative Solutions
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from DoD, Military Services, and Industry. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201.987.1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Vehicle Systems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Joe Trupia
201.672.8745
https://cuas.dsigroup.org/
