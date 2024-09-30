Leveraging Advanced Analytics for Decision Advantage at DSI's Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
Big data & analytics community to convene on November 13-14 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 12th annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will convene senior leaders from across the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, federal government, academia, and industry to discuss the prioritization of data as a strategic asset. Senior-level speakers will explore how to accelerate data, AI, and analytical capabilities to deliver actionable intelligence at speed and scale.
The Symposium will be held at 151 St. George in National Harbor, Maryland where leaders across the big data & analytics community will discuss the importance of embracing digital innovations and data transformation to continuously modernize capabilities and stay ahead of adversarial advancements. Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to sessions that will explore the newly released 2023-2025 IC Data Strategy and the 2023 DoD Data, Analytics, and AI Adoption Strategy.
2024 Confirmed Speakers:
- David Markowitz, Chief Data Officer, HQDA
- Randal Cole, PhD, Acting Chief Data and AI Officer, Department of the Navy
· - LT Artem Sherbinin, USN, Chief Technology Officer, Task Force Hopper, US Naval Surface Forces
· -Dewey Murdick, PhD, Executive Director, Center for Security and Emerging Technology, Georgetown University
· -John Baase, ICAM Program Manager, DISA
· -Tyler Kaczmarek, PhD, Technical Staff, MIT Lincoln Lab
· -Vivek Chilukuri, Senior Fellow and Director, Technology and National Security Program, CNAS
· -Azuree Salazar, Branch Chief – Data Science, Data Architecture & Engineering, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, DHS
Event Moderator: Kim Crider, Founding Partner, Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy; Maj Gen (Ret) USAF (Event Moderator)
2024 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
Leveraging Big Data Analytics to Inform Decision-Making across the CIA
Leveraging Data and AI to Inform and Enhance Strategic Diplomacy
Using Advanced Analytics for Comprehensive Threat Monitoring of the Homeland
The Role of Emerging Technologies in Big Data for Intelligence
Sharing Data Intelligence Across Federal Agencies to Combat Financial Crimes
Driving data-Driving Decision-Making and Fortifying the DoD’s Analytical Capabilities
DSI is still welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or at (201) 987.1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bigdata.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Jessica Joaquim
201.824.0077
https://bigdata.dsigroup.org/
Categories