Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 13th SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium
SOF community to convene on December 11-12, in Tampa, Florida.
Tampa, FL, September 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As state and non-state actors increasingly leverage hybrid warfare, cyber operations, and disinformation campaigns, the need for adaptable, well-equipped, and technologically advanced special operations forces has never been more critical. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is excited to announce its 13th iteration of the SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium on December 11-12 in Tampa, Florida.
The 2024 Symposium will gather senior leaders and key decision-makers from across the SOF community, regional combatant commands, the Department of Defense, nonprofit organizations, and industry to address the rapidly shifting landscape of irregular warfare, with an emphasis on innovation, adaptability, and readiness. This symposium will emphasize the integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics, into SOF operations, enhancing situational awareness, decision-making, and operational effectiveness.
2024 Early Confirmed Speakers
· MG Jasper Jeffers III, USA, Commander, US Special Operations Command-Central
· Leslie Babich, Director, SOFWERX
· COL Anthony Whitfield, USA, Military Deputy, SOF AT&L
· Jonathan Schroeden, Principal Research Scientist Center for Naval Analysis
· Tom Searle Ph.D, Professor, Joint Special Operations University
Moderator:
LTG (Ret.) John Deedrick, USA, Former United States Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee, Former Commanding General, 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)
2024 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· -Empowering Special Operations: Harnessing the Power of Partnerships
· -Countering Hostile Activities and Advancing US Strategic Objectives through SOF
· -Harnessing the Power of Information in Modern Warfare
· -Accelerating SOF Modernization: Strategic Acquisition and Digital Integration
· -Global Ops, Local Impact: Navigating Special Operations in a Volatile World
· -Combating Irregular Aggression with Capability Coalitions in Cooperation with International Partners
· -Proactively Addressing Foreign Adversaries’ Attempts to Undermine U.S. Interests through Irregular Warfare
-Optimizing the Performance, Lethality and Readiness of the Special Warfare Human Weapon System
· -Implementing the National Defense Strategy: Conducting Effective Campaigning in Support of Integrated Deterrence Across Special Operations
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://sof.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077
