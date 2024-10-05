Join AAEON at Embedded World North America for Live AI Demos, New Product Unveilings, and More
AAEON will be at Booth 1844 of the Austin Convention Center between 8 and 10 October, 2024.
Austin, TX, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded computing, will host live demonstrations of its portfolio of innovative AI solutions at Embedded World North America 2024, held for the first time in the Austin Convention Center, Texas.
Date: October 8 - 10
Booth: Booth #1844
Venue: Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701
During the exhibition, AAEON will showcase its diverse catalog of platforms designed to bring top-tier embedded AI projects to fruition. At the forefront of its display will be a live demonstration combining AAEON’s EPIC-RPS9 and MXM-ACMA. By utilizing the 13th Generation Intel® Core™ processing power of the EPIC-RPS9 with the MXM-ACMA’s Intel® Arc™ GPU, attendees will be able to see the impact that cutting-edge virtualization can have on various vertical markets.
AAEON’s second live demo will be an interactive video analysis solution showcasing the inferencing power of the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™-powered BOXER-8640AI and NVIDIA Visual Insight Agent (VIA) framework.
AAEON will also present a range of static products, including the upcoming Intelli i13 Arc Edge, an embedded vision system equipped with the Intel® Core™ i9-12900TE CPU and integrated MXM-ACMA with Intel® Arc™ A370 graphics. Also debuting will be the GAR-A750E, AAEON’s advanced graphics card built on Intel® Arc™ A750E GPU architecture, displayed with the MAX-Q670A industrial motherboard.
Other upcoming products on show include the GENE-MTH6 and BOXER-6647-MTH, hosting Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, the i.MX 93 Applications Processor Family-based uCOM-IMX93, and the FWS-2370, a desktop network appliance boasting up to 10 LAN ports.
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1844 of Embedded World North America in Austin, Texas from October 8 to 10, 2024 to discover AAEON’s catalog of new products.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit the AAEON website.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
