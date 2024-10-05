Spanner Locks from FDB Panel Fittings Now Available on Their Online Store
Isleworth, United Kingdom, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that their online store now offers many “spanner locks” ex-stock for industrial applications. These locks feature internationally recognised operating keys based on a tool, spanner or coin and so are widely referred to as “spanner locks” This covers a wide range of quarter-turn locks for enclosures, office furniture, asset security, technical equipment, electrical/electronic cabinets, windows, garage doors and many other applications needing a robust closure mechanism with good sealing – generally of IP65.
Spanner locks of this type come from the FDB Panel Fittings ROCFAST range and may be matched to standard cams of different off-sets to suit varying depths of frame/door, and of many lengths to suit frame widths with differing door/frame overlaps.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/locks-and-lock-components/spanner-lock
