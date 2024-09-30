Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Performs First Pediatric Robotic Surgery
The success of the gallbladder procedure sets tone for enhanced excellence in surgical program.
Denver, CO, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This week, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC), part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE network, completed its first surgery using the hospital’s all-new pediatric robotic surgical system. Led by Chief Pediatric Surgeon, Dr. Steve Rothenberg, the surgical team completed the gallbladder procedure on Sept. 24, 2024, which was a success on all fronts. RMHC is the first dedicated pediatric hospital in the nation to use this unique, cutting-edge surgical system, which improves patient outcomes and reduces recoveries.
While robot-assisted surgery has become relatively common among adults, prior technology wasn’t appropriate for the needs of pediatric patients. This new system was developed to address the challenges of pediatric surgery while preserving the benefits of minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Rothenberg is considered by many in the industry to be the pioneer of minimally invasive pediatric surgery and has advanced the profession in innumerable ways. The new surgical system, which incorporates enhanced intelligence through its robotic technology, continues to progress the advanced care that Dr. Rothenberg and his team provide.
"This groundbreaking system, with its smaller 3mm and 5mm instruments, makes it uniquely suited for pediatrics, and is a valuable addition to our surgical toolkit," said Dr. Steve Rothenberg. "The advanced features hold promise for improving outcomes in pediatric and adolescent surgery, aligning with our commitment to preserve the benefits of minimally invasive surgery while pursuing innovation and excellence in patient care."
The team of board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery provides state-of-the-art surgical procedures. They are committed to providing the most advanced pediatric surgical care for babies, children and teens. They have earned a reputation of local, regional and global excellence from their peers and have proven their ability to deliver effective pediatric treatments, giving new hope and many healthier tomorrows.
As the first dedicated pediatric hospital in the U.S. to leverage this innovative technology, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is setting a new standard in minimally invasive surgery, aiming to enhance outcomes for their youngest patients.
About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) is the only full-service pediatric anchor facility within HealthONE’s system of care. With more than 300 board-certified pediatric specialists and sub-specialists, RMHC has the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Rocky Mountain region, the most experienced high-risk maternal fetal program as well as a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children. The pediatric medical teams at RMHC include: leaders in neonatal minimally invasive treatment for complex congenital conditions as well as complex orthopedic/spine, hematology/oncology, pediatric sarcoma, emergency medicine, multi-disciplinary clinics and more. In combination with P/SL, RMHC is also the only facility in the region recognized as a Level IV maternal care unit and Level IV neonatal intensive care unit with the capability to care for high-risk moms and high-risk babies under the same roof. RMHC has been voted Colorado Parent Magazine’s Family Favorite Hospital for 7 years in a row and HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and RMHC, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. For more information, please visit www.rockymountainhospitalforchildren.com.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
