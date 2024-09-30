Documentary Showcase Features Record-Breaking Ultra-Marathoner in Running for Good: The Fiona Oakes Documentary
Los Angeles, CA, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Running For Good: The Fiona Oakes Documentary.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Running For Good: The Fiona Oakes Documentary tells the incredible true story of Fiona Oakes, who overcame a disabling physical condition and defied all odds to become a champion ultra-marathon runner. The feature-length documentary reveals Fiona’s motivation for winning marathons - raising awareness for animal welfare, supporting over 450 animals in her sanctuary and promoting the health benefits of veganism. The film culminates in chronicling her experience running the Marathon Des Sables. Known as “the toughest footrace on Earth,” the competition is a grueling six-day endurance test over 250 km in the Sahara Desert.
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Keegan Kuhn, Running For Good: The Fiona Oakes Documentary was shot in a series of spectacular locations, from the Sahara Desert to the North Pole and Antarctica. Ultimately, the film showcases Fiona Oakes’s incredible and inspiring fortitude in using her athletic gifts to create a better world for animals.
About Keegan Kuhn
Keegan Kuhn is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, director and producer. He is the co-director of the acclaimed documentaries Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret and What the Health. Keegan’s filmmaking skills have been utilized in diverse subjects from modern Alaskan homesteading to endurance sports. As owner and operator of First Spark Media, Keegan’s motivation includes raising awareness for social justice issues through greater visibility.
In an interview with Scientology Media Productions for Documentary Showcase, Keegan said, “I think it’s really important to show that living with purpose and with a mission and not just a totally self-centered way of thinking and living is an inspiring thing and something we should highlight more of.”
About Fiona Oakes
Fiona Oakes is a four-time world-record marathon runner from the United Kingdom. She operates Tower Hill Stables Animal Sanctuary, caring for more than 450 rescued animals every day. As a lifelong vegan and animal rights activist, Fiona’s mission in running is to promote a compassionate way of living and break the stereotype that veganism holds you back from anything.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
