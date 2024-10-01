Carlson Bier Associates, LLC Announces Successful Pre-Suit Settlement in Pedestrian Accident Case
Carlson Bier Associates, LLC secured a pre-suit settlement of over $100,000 for a 27-year-old pedestrian hit by a commercial vehicle in a Chicago crosswalk. Despite the driver's denial, the firm proved the victim's severe injuries, including a subdural hematoma and fractured ribs, disrupting her life. The settlement was over four times her medical expenses, reflecting the firm's expertise in personal injury and insurance cases.
Chicago, IL, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carlson Bier Associates, LLC, a law firm specializing in personal injury and insurance coverage, is proud to announce a significant pre-suit settlement for a young woman who was struck as a pedestrian in a crosswalk by a driver employed by a major corporation. The case, which was resolved for more that $100,000, underscores the firm’s commitment to achieving justice for those injured due to negligence. This adds to a growing list of significant pre-suit settlements in automobile cases involving pedestrians and commercial vehicles.
The accident involved a 27-year-old surgical nurse, who was hit by a commercial vehicle while walking through a Chicago crosswalk. Although the driver claimed he did not recall the incident and contested the severity of the injuries, the firm successfully demonstrated the profound impact the accident had on the client. Despite leaving the scene of the accident, the client later experienced disorientation, a subdural hematoma, and fractured ribs, leading to significant disruption in her personal and professional life.
Through strategic negotiation and presentation of evidence, Carlson Bier Associates secured a settlement of more than four times the client’s medical expenses, which included a diagnosis of traumatic injuries and time away from work. The firm’s approach emphasized not only the medical facts but also the client’s character, positioning her as an exemplary witness who would have strongly influenced a potential jury in her favor.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Jeff Bier, lead attorney at Carlson Bier Associates, LLC. “Our client’s perseverance and patience were instrumental in achieving this resolution. Her kind-heartedness and dedication to helping others as a surgical nurse really resonated throughout the case. What really stood out about her is the empathy she demonstrated and maintained for the driver that struck her, the gentleman’s employer and even the insurance adjuster. Her positivity was infectious.”
The firm, known for its specialization in personal injury cases, particularly those involving automobile accidents, continues to set itself apart with a unique focus on insurance coverage. Carlson Bier Associates has a proven track record of appellate victories in Illinois, solidifying its reputation as a leader in navigating complex insurance claims and additional insured tenders.
For more information on how Carlson Bier Associates helps individuals injured in accidents, visit www.carlsonbier.com
About Carlson Bier Associates, LLC
Carlson Bier Associates is a Chicago-based law firm specializing in personal injury law with an emphasis on automobile accidents. The firm also offers extensive experience in insurance coverage, representing clients in matters involving automobile accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, birth injuries, additional insured tenders, construction accidents, and other complex insurance disputes.
The accident involved a 27-year-old surgical nurse, who was hit by a commercial vehicle while walking through a Chicago crosswalk. Although the driver claimed he did not recall the incident and contested the severity of the injuries, the firm successfully demonstrated the profound impact the accident had on the client. Despite leaving the scene of the accident, the client later experienced disorientation, a subdural hematoma, and fractured ribs, leading to significant disruption in her personal and professional life.
Through strategic negotiation and presentation of evidence, Carlson Bier Associates secured a settlement of more than four times the client’s medical expenses, which included a diagnosis of traumatic injuries and time away from work. The firm’s approach emphasized not only the medical facts but also the client’s character, positioning her as an exemplary witness who would have strongly influenced a potential jury in her favor.
“We are very pleased with the outcome of this case,” said Jeff Bier, lead attorney at Carlson Bier Associates, LLC. “Our client’s perseverance and patience were instrumental in achieving this resolution. Her kind-heartedness and dedication to helping others as a surgical nurse really resonated throughout the case. What really stood out about her is the empathy she demonstrated and maintained for the driver that struck her, the gentleman’s employer and even the insurance adjuster. Her positivity was infectious.”
The firm, known for its specialization in personal injury cases, particularly those involving automobile accidents, continues to set itself apart with a unique focus on insurance coverage. Carlson Bier Associates has a proven track record of appellate victories in Illinois, solidifying its reputation as a leader in navigating complex insurance claims and additional insured tenders.
For more information on how Carlson Bier Associates helps individuals injured in accidents, visit www.carlsonbier.com
About Carlson Bier Associates, LLC
Carlson Bier Associates is a Chicago-based law firm specializing in personal injury law with an emphasis on automobile accidents. The firm also offers extensive experience in insurance coverage, representing clients in matters involving automobile accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, birth injuries, additional insured tenders, construction accidents, and other complex insurance disputes.
Contact
Carlson BierContact
Jeff Bier
(312) 313-2440
carlsonbier.com/
Jeff Bier
(312) 313-2440
carlsonbier.com/
Categories