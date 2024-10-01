Carlson Bier Associates, LLC Announces Successful Pre-Suit Settlement in Pedestrian Accident Case

Carlson Bier Associates, LLC secured a pre-suit settlement of over $100,000 for a 27-year-old pedestrian hit by a commercial vehicle in a Chicago crosswalk. Despite the driver's denial, the firm proved the victim's severe injuries, including a subdural hematoma and fractured ribs, disrupting her life. The settlement was over four times her medical expenses, reflecting the firm's expertise in personal injury and insurance cases.