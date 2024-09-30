2024 MCC Construction Expo and Matchmaker Building Inclusion for MBE Contractors
Friday, October 4, 2024, the MCC Construction Expo and Matchmaker will showcase over 100 Minority & Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBEs/DBEs), Construction Managers, General Contractors, State Agencies, Municipalities, Private Entities, and Resource Partners.
Bloomfield, CT, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Minority Construction Council (MCC), Inc. will host its 8th Annual Construction Expo and Matchmaker on Friday, October 4, 2024, in Bloomfield, Connecticut. The event will be held from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM, at the Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center.
This event will allow small contractors an opportunity to meet and connect with firms seeking to contract on upcoming construction projects. The Expo will recognize the MCC Training Alliance Partners and Event Sponsors.
Guest speakers will include Anthony Harrington, Deputy Mayor, Town of Bloomfield, Meg Yetishefsky, Procurement Program Manager, Connecticut Department of Administrative Services, and Debra Goss, Director of Inclusion, Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Location:
Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center
330 Park Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002
More details on this event can be found at www.mccforct.org
This event will allow small contractors an opportunity to meet and connect with firms seeking to contract on upcoming construction projects. The Expo will recognize the MCC Training Alliance Partners and Event Sponsors.
Guest speakers will include Anthony Harrington, Deputy Mayor, Town of Bloomfield, Meg Yetishefsky, Procurement Program Manager, Connecticut Department of Administrative Services, and Debra Goss, Director of Inclusion, Connecticut Department of Transportation.
Location:
Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center
330 Park Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002
More details on this event can be found at www.mccforct.org
Contact
The Minority Construction Council, Inc.Contact
Jennifer Little-Greer
860-882-0675
www.mccforct.org
Jennifer Little-Greer
860-882-0675
www.mccforct.org
Categories