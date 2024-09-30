HonestDoor Introduces MLS® Listing Offer, Revolutionizing Real Estate for Canadian Homeowners
HonestDoor, an innovative proptech platform, is transforming how Canadians sell their properties with its flat fee MLS® listing service. For homeowners aiming to maximize their returns while keeping full control over their listings, HonestDoor provides a cost-efficient and transparent alternative to traditional real estate agents.
Edmonton, Canada, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HonestDoor, a proptech platform, is changing the way Canadians sell their homes with its new $500 flat fee MLS® listing service. For homeowners looking to maximize profits while maintaining control over their property listings, HonestDoor offers a cost-effective, transparent alternative to traditional realtor services.
This groundbreaking service allows homeowners to list their property on Realtor.ca and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS®) for a one-time flat fee of $500, saving thousands in commission fees. Sellers maintain full control of their listing, manage negotiations with potential buyers, and retain more of their home’s value.
Key benefits of HonestDoor’s $500 MLS® listing offer
Flat fee of $500 - list your home on MLS® and Realtor.ca without worrying about hidden costs or high commissions.
Huge savings on commission fees as sellers avoid the standard 5-6% realtor commissions that can amount to thousands of dollars.
Sellers are provided with a clear process and control over how the sale proceeds, from setting prices to negotiating deals.
Listings are featured on Realtor.ca, Canada’s leading real estate platform, and syndicated across other major real estate websites, ensuring maximum exposure to potential buyers.
No hidden costs - HonestDoor’s service is straightforward - pay once, list your property, and get access to the same networks that realtors use.
"We’re offering homeowners a chance to take control of the real estate selling process while saving significant amounts on commissions," said Daniel Belostotsky, CEO and co-founder of HonestDoor. "With our $500 MLS® listing offer, homeowners can advertise their property on one of the largest real estate platforms in Canada and still retain the ability to manage negotiations and decisions on their own terms."
How it works
For just $500, HonestDoor will list your property on MLS® and Realtor.ca, providing it with widespread online visibility. You maintain full control over the listing and handle showings, negotiations, and paperwork with the buyer. For homeowners unfamiliar with the selling process, HonestDoor also offers guidance on necessary steps, such as legal documentation, but without the high commission fees associated with traditional realtors.
Homeowners looking to learn more about HonestDoor’s $500 flat fee listing offer can call or text 780-860-8400 or email sales@honestdoor.com for additional information.
About HonestDoor
HonestDoor is a Canadian proptech platform committed to making real estate data accessible and empowering homeowners with cost-effective solutions. Since its launch in 2019, HonestDoor has been providing homeowners, buyers, and investors with comprehensive real estate tools, including property valuations, access to MLS® listings, and transparent, data-driven services to help consumers make informed decisions.
Media Contact
Daniel Belostotsky
CEO, HonestDoor
Phone: 780-860-8400
Email: sales@honestdoor.com
Website: www.honestdoor.com
For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact sales@honestdoor.com.
This groundbreaking service allows homeowners to list their property on Realtor.ca and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS®) for a one-time flat fee of $500, saving thousands in commission fees. Sellers maintain full control of their listing, manage negotiations with potential buyers, and retain more of their home’s value.
Key benefits of HonestDoor’s $500 MLS® listing offer
Flat fee of $500 - list your home on MLS® and Realtor.ca without worrying about hidden costs or high commissions.
Huge savings on commission fees as sellers avoid the standard 5-6% realtor commissions that can amount to thousands of dollars.
Sellers are provided with a clear process and control over how the sale proceeds, from setting prices to negotiating deals.
Listings are featured on Realtor.ca, Canada’s leading real estate platform, and syndicated across other major real estate websites, ensuring maximum exposure to potential buyers.
No hidden costs - HonestDoor’s service is straightforward - pay once, list your property, and get access to the same networks that realtors use.
"We’re offering homeowners a chance to take control of the real estate selling process while saving significant amounts on commissions," said Daniel Belostotsky, CEO and co-founder of HonestDoor. "With our $500 MLS® listing offer, homeowners can advertise their property on one of the largest real estate platforms in Canada and still retain the ability to manage negotiations and decisions on their own terms."
How it works
For just $500, HonestDoor will list your property on MLS® and Realtor.ca, providing it with widespread online visibility. You maintain full control over the listing and handle showings, negotiations, and paperwork with the buyer. For homeowners unfamiliar with the selling process, HonestDoor also offers guidance on necessary steps, such as legal documentation, but without the high commission fees associated with traditional realtors.
Homeowners looking to learn more about HonestDoor’s $500 flat fee listing offer can call or text 780-860-8400 or email sales@honestdoor.com for additional information.
About HonestDoor
HonestDoor is a Canadian proptech platform committed to making real estate data accessible and empowering homeowners with cost-effective solutions. Since its launch in 2019, HonestDoor has been providing homeowners, buyers, and investors with comprehensive real estate tools, including property valuations, access to MLS® listings, and transparent, data-driven services to help consumers make informed decisions.
Media Contact
Daniel Belostotsky
CEO, HonestDoor
Phone: 780-860-8400
Email: sales@honestdoor.com
Website: www.honestdoor.com
For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact sales@honestdoor.com.
Contact
HonestDoorContact
Dan Belostotsky
(780) 860-8400
https://www.honestdoor.com/
Dan Belostotsky
(780) 860-8400
https://www.honestdoor.com/
Categories