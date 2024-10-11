Nathan Felix Unveils Out To Dance Produced by Garrett T. Capps
Former Indie-Rocker Turned Opera Composer Delves Into Americana
Austin, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Opera composer Nathan Felix releases his first non-classical song in thirteen years titled, Out To Dance, on Friday October 11 on all digital platforms. After over a decade of composing, producing and releasing multiple symphonies and over fifteen operas, Felix reached out to San Antonio's resident honky-tonk wizard Garrett T. Capps to produce this new Americana track. Out To Dance was tracked at Bill Baird’s studio Medium Green with Baird engineering the session. In addition to producing Out To Dance, Capps played acoustic guitar, sang backup vocals and brought in legendary guitarist, B.J. Cole (Elton John, The Walker Brothers, Moody Blues) to play pedal steel.
Previous to Felix’s foray into classical music he was the bandleader for indie rock band, The Noise Revival Orchestra a 13-piece experimental orchestral project from 2006 - 2015. The group toured throughout Europe and Asia and was featured on MTVU, NPR and KUT but slowly disbanded as Felix delved into classical composition with the release of his first symphony in 2013. Having no musical training and limited knowledge of classical music, it took nearly five years to compose his orchestral symphony, The Curse, The Cross, and the Lion. And since that release in 2013, Felix has premiered 4 more symphonies, 16 operas, and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, who was nominated for a Lonestar Emmy for work on his 6-Piano project in 2016, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his Hispanic heritage. He is also the current recipient of Opera America’s prestigious IDEA Grant for his work, Faces in the Flames with librettist Anita Gonzalez.
Out To Dance is available on all streaming platforms starting today October 11th 2024. In addition to Garrett T. Capps on guitar and backing vocals and B.J. Cole on pedal steel the track features Kory Cook on drums and Odie on bass.
More information & interview requests, contact Nathan Felix.
Who: Nathan Felix featuring Garrett T. Capps
What: Out To Dance (single)
When: Friday, October 11, 2024
Song Info: Out to Dance is an Americana song by Nathan Felix. It is produced by and features Garrett T. Capps on 12-string guitar and back up vocals as well as legendary pedal steel guitarist B.J. Cole and Kory Cook on drums.
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Hispanic composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. Felix has premiered 16 operas, 4 symphonies and various chamber works in Spain, Japan, Australia, Bulgaria, Portugal, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR, TPR & PBS. Felix, a non-award winning composer, often focuses on telling Latinx themed and minority stories that highlight border issues, underserved communities and his hispanic heritage. Felix was a recipient for Opera America’s 2024 IDEA Grant. He also serves as the founding director for the Opera Austin Festival.
About Nathan Felix:
Contact
