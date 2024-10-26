Ideal Group Launches New South Carolina Real Estate Projects
Ideal Group's Real Estate Development division provides details on its unique strategy for Real Estate development plans in South Carolina and beyond.
Anderson, SC, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Following its signing of a purchase agreement for an initial 10.67-acre land parcel located in Anderson, South Carolina, dated Sept. 5, 2024, Ideal Group of Companies, Inc. ("Ideal Group" or the "Company") (OTC: IDGR) is rolling out its plans for its approachable luxury real estate developments.
The company believes that providing high-end, approachable projects with specific investment options is a unique and powerful model for generating major growth and above-average profits. This new phase of operations marks a significant milestone for the company as it looks to redefine the regional real estate landscape.
Ideal Group's commitment to the communities it serves is at the heart of its mission. The communities have expressed considerable excitement about Ideal Group's commitment to their projects to enhance the lives of many, strengthening the partnership between IDGR and the communities.
Company Executive Vice President Robert Egeland heads up the real estate development divisions and explains, "Unlike many builders, the Ideal Group is not in a race to the bottom. Instead, we plan to offer a wide range of home types, including condos, townhouses, duplexes, and PUD single families, catering to a diverse range of homebuyers. By providing "approachable luxury" and building a superior product, Ideal Group empowers middle-class families to build wealth through real estate."
Leveraging the expertise of its subsidiary, Oxygen Mortgage, Ideal Group is poised to make homeownership even more accessible. Oxygen Mortgage's innovative solutions, such as rate buydowns, lender-paid points, closing cost credits, and participation in state and local down payment assistance programs, are designed to help more people secure their dream homes. Additionally, the company's builder upgrade offerings and focus on repeat business for refinances and move-up buyers further strengthen its commitment to its homeowners.
Ideal Group's commitment to housing diversity will also be evident in its architectural planning. Most, if not all, of the company's planned units will accommodate three bedrooms or more, with the option to add an Alternative Dwelling Unit (ADU). This feature increases housing diversity within the communities and empowers homeowners to build wealth through real estate by creating additional cash flow through rental opportunities.
As Ideal Group embarks on this new phase of operations in South Carolina, the Company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the real estate industry, prioritize community engagement, and provide accessible and innovative homeownership solutions.
"We are setting a high bar for our planned communities and projects," states Charles Cardona, the CEO of the Ideal Group of Companies. "We recognize the need to give more in order to become a long-term, value player in this space. We are starting with initial planned projects to establish our model. Our stakeholders can expect to see our detailed plans, architectural renderings, and feature project plans as we set plans for breaking ground."
"This establishes a direction we can quickly scale and repeat using our fully integrated operations. It's a solid formula to deliver excellent value for the communities we serve and our shareholders," Cardona adds.
About Ideal Group of Companies Inc.
Ideal Group of Companies Inc. (idealgroupcorp.com) is a diversified real estate and financing company. Its real estate development division under the brand Eclipse Real Estate Development is engaged in acquiring, developing, and operating multifamily, mixed-use, commercial, and residential real estate, vacation rentals, RV resorts, and housing development projects. Its mortgage brokerage division under Oxygen Mortgage Inc. provides consumer mortgage services and, through Oxygen Commercial, provides financing for commercial projects. For more information, visit idealgroupcorp.com.
Contacts:
Ideal Group of Companies Inc.
Tel. +1-833-433-2599 Ext. 2
Charles Cardona, CEO
ccardona@idealgroupcorp.com
Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company's operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.
