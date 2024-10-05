Eight Haitian Heritage Filmmakers Featured on Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024 Line Up
This year’s lineup of Haitian heritage artists includes Hans Augustave, Lunise Cerin, Jacquil Constant, Amarise DeFranco, Fedna Jacquet, and Caroline Renard.
Flushing, NY, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 Conch Shell International Film Fest’s (#CSIFF24) will be presenting premiere screenings of innovative narrative, experimental, and documentary short films by independent and student filmmakers from the USA, Canada, France, Haiti, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Curacao, United Kingdom, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname, and United Kingdom. This year’s lineup of Haitian heritage artists includes Hans Augustave, Lunise Cerin, Jacquil Constant, Amarise DeFranco, Fedna Jacquet, and Caroline Renard.
Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (#CSIFF24) takes place October 10-13, 2024 at Regal UA Midway Cinema in Forest Hills, New York City. Presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc., the festival showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S. and internationally.
Live festival screenings will occur at Regal UA Midway Cinema, 108-22 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills. Fest events include an opening night gala (featuring a special screening of The American Theatre of BEing, a documentary celebrating the contributions of Jamaican American performing artist Frank Silvera) , industry panels, workshops, a pitch event, and networking events. To order your tickets and learn more about these artists and their films, go to www.conchshelliff.com.
Special Feature Screening
Haiti is a Nation of Artists
Jacquil Constant - director
Genre: Documentary
Origin: Haiti
Competitive short films
Victorine (Queens Premiere)
Lunise Cerin - Writer/Director/Editor
Genre: Narrative
Origin USA
Nwa(Black)
Hans Augustave - Writer/Director
Genre: Narrative
Origin: USA
Lakay (NYC Premiere)
Amarise Defranco - Screenwriter/Director
Genre: Animation
Origin: USA
Chante Manman Mwen(My Mothers Song) (Queens Premiere)
Fedna Jacquet - Director
Genre: Documentary
Origin USA
Unbraided
Caroline Renard - Screenwriter/Director
Genre: Comedy
Origin USA
Screening at Regal UA Midway 108-22 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills
(For dates and times check our schedule on www.conchshelliff.com)
Some of our films are also available online. If you're not able to see it in person, Visit eoflix.com to be able to see the films virtually.
About Conch Shell International Film Fest:
Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24), presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally. Live festival screenings will occur at Regal UA Midway Cinema- 108-22 Queens Boulevard Forest Hills, New York October 10-13, 2024. Other events include Opening Night Gala (featuring a special award commemorating the contributions of Jamaican American theater artist and teacher Frank Silvera), panels, workshops, and network events.
To learn more about these artist and their films go to www.conchshelliff.com
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
