Apex Digital Solutions Announces New IT Grant for Nonprofits in Celebration of 25th Anniversary
Southfield, MI, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apex Digital Solutions, a technology success provider specializing in Microsoft Modern work solutions, has announced the launch of the Apex Digital Solutions Technology Empowerment Grant in celebration of the company’s 25th year in business. This grant will be dedicated to supporting nonprofit organizations by providing IT services to advise, guide, and implement IT solutions that advance their missions and make a greater impact in the communities they serve.
Apex Digital Solutions created this grant as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering people and organizations to make a positive difference in the lives of others. The grant was revealed at Apex Digital Solutions’ 25th Anniversary Celebration at the Madison Rooftop in Detroit, Michigan on Friday, September 27.
“Over the past 25 years, Apex Digital Solutions has evolved alongside the rapid changes in technology, continually adapting to meet the needs of our customers,” said Jason Lambiris, CEO of Apex Digital Solutions. “We've taken bold risks, embraced change, and empowered our customers to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape. But none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of our community; our customers, our partners, and team members. This milestone is a celebration of them above all.”
It is with this spirit of gratitude and commitment that the company has created the Apex Digital Solutions Technology Empowerment Grant, aimed at supporting nonprofit organizations through technology solutions. Nonprofit organizations often operate on limited budgets, which often result in outdated technology, productivity challenges, and severe security vulnerabilities. This grant aims to alleviate those pain points by providing technology and long-term support that helps nonprofits stay secure, productive, and connected with the people they serve.
The grant will provide $25,000 of IT funding to the rewarded organization. The application period for the grant will open in Spring 2025, with selections to be made in Summer 2025. More details, including the full application process, will be released in January 2025.
Jason Lambiris reflected on the broader impact of nonprofit organizations, saying, "Nonprofits play a crucial role in addressing some of the world’s most pressing social and economic challenges. By equipping them with the right technology and support, we can help amplify their efforts and enable them to make an even greater difference. When nonprofits are empowered with the tools they need, they have the potential to meaningfully transform their communities for the better.”
For more information on the Apex Digital IT Technology Empowerment Grant, including key dates and a form to stay updated, please visit https://apexdigital.com/grant.
About Apex Digital Solutions
Apex Digital Solutions is a leading Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in empowering organizations through modern workplace solutions. Apex Digital guides customers in harnessing the full potential of Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Teams, Teams Rooms, Copilot, and advanced security features. Renowned for its expertise in assessing, deploying, and managing digital transformation projects, Apex Digital ensures seamless adoption and long-term success. The company’s comprehensive approach helps organizations optimize their IT environments, enhance collaboration, and drive business growth through innovative technology solutions to make them more secure, productive, and engaged.
Contact
Heidi Bodell
248-270-9670
apexdigital.com
