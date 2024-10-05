Tracing Agents Locate Missing Biological Parents for Adoptees
London, United Kingdom, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- UK private investigative agency Bond Rees has successfully traced the biological family of 10 adoptees so far in 2024. With only a name, Bond Rees can trace back generations of lineage using birth records, census data, and voting records, and obtain biological parents' up-to-date contact information and addresses. All 10 adoptees that have reached out to Bond Rees this year have been reunited with a biological family member, including parents and siblings.
Before the UK enforced open adoptions in 1975, it was common to keep any details about an adoptee’s biological family a secret, with many believing this was the law. This has resulted in a generation of adoptees with no information about their biological parents. Bond Rees aims to tackle this problem by offering genealogy tracing to adoptees, and anyone looking to find missing parents, to help locate missing family members and trace back their lineage.
Bond Rees also offers this service to solicitors and lawyers, who may need their help to track down an heir or beneficiary whilst processing a will. They have located missing family members across the world, including the USA, Australia, India, and Thailand.
As the UK’s leading private investigative agency, Bond Rees specialises in a multitude of investigative services, including asset tracing, bug sweeps for offices and vehicles, covert surveillance, and lie detector tests. “We’ve put together a strong team here at Bond Rees, made up of ex-military and ex-police forces,” said founder Aaron Bond, “And we’re trained to locate someone using as little information as possible. Everyone deserves to know their family, and so we try to make it happen.”
Every investigation undertaken by Bond Rees is ethical, effective, and conducted in accordance with the appropriate laws and regulations. Bond Rees will never disclose a client’s information without consent and adhere strictly to GDPR.
About Bond Rees: Bond Rees is a national organisation with offices across the UK. Clients looking for discreet, professional and affordable private investigative services turn to Bond Rees for their services. Their reputation for highly efficient and effective investigative work has established them as one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK.
