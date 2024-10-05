ISMG Announces CISO Engage Offsite 2024 – An Exclusive Leadership Retreat for CISOs
The Event Aims to Empower CISOs with Innovative Strategies and Help Forge Peer Connections in an Immersive Setting
Princeton, NJ, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ISMG is proud to announce the much-awaited CISO Engage Offsite: Wartime CISO 2.0, scheduled to take place on October 4-6, 2024, in the historic city of Jaisalmer, India. This exclusive, invitation-only gathering offers an unparalleled opportunity for India’s top CISOs to come together for three days of high-impact sessions, networking and strategic dialogue.
In a world where digital threats are escalating in both frequency and sophistication, the CISO Engage Offsite offers an intimate, distraction-free setting, enabling attendees to focus on long-term strategic thinking and build trusted relationships with fellow industry leaders.
The central theme of the CISO Engage Offsite 2024 is the evolution of the “wartime” CISO – a concept that resonates with security leaders operating in today’s high-stakes digital environment. The wartime CISO moves beyond traditional defensive roles to become a key strategist, responsible for navigating their organizations through an era where cyberattacks are frequent, sophisticated and often catastrophic. Unlike the “peacetime” CISO, who may focus on maintaining stability and compliance, a wartime CISO is required to make swift, decisive moves to safeguard the organization in a digital battleground.
This idea will be further discussed in the opening keynote on Day 1, “Redefining CISO Leadership: Embedding Security Into the DNA” by V.S. Sundaresan, executive director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The keynote will focus on how CISOs have been evolving as leaders and becoming key enablers of growth.
“As cybersecurity challenges grow more complex, the CISO Engage Offsite offers a dedicated platform for security leaders to foster discussions on emerging risks, incident response strategies and innovative technologies,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair – Asia, Middle East and Africa, ISMG. “Beyond the content-rich agenda, attendees will benefit from personalized interactions with peers, giving them the insights they need to lead with confidence in this dynamic digital age.”
Day 2 of the retreat builds upon the wartime CISO theme by focusing on proactive, forward-looking strategies that protect organizations in an increasingly hostile digital world. Sessions such as “Winning the Cyberwar in the Digital Era” by Dr. Charru Malhotra, professor of e-Governance and ICT, Indian Institute of Public Administration, and “Establishing Proactive Defenses Amid Growing Complexities” by Samuel Sathyajith, senior vice president – worldwide enterprise sales, Seqrite, will offer tactical approaches for CISOs to develop enterprisewide resilience against sophisticated attacks.
The CISO Engage Offsite 2024 provides a unique opportunity for security leaders to step away from the day-to-day demands and dive into high-impact sessions designed to inspire new thinking.
In an interactive workshop, “Disrupt, Decode and Defend,” panelists will challenge participants to rethink how they build their organizations’ three lines of defense. By collaborating with peers, attendees will develop strategies that integrate business risk, governance and security frameworks, all while staying one step ahead of emerging threats. The panel includes Shobha Jagathpal, managing director and India CISO, Morgan Stanley; Kavita Kadambi, CISO, Infosys; Mathan Kasilingam, CTSO and DPO, Vodafone Idea; Sailaja Vadlamudi, vice president of security and privacy, ERP digital supply chain, SAP Labs India; Rajiv Nandwani, global information security director, BCG; Sanjeev Singh, chief information security and data protection officer, Birlasoft; and Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group.
CISO Engage Offsite 2024 isn’t just about the latest in cybersecurity – this event is designed to offer a holistic experience that nurtures both professional growth and personal well-being. Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the rich history and stunning landscapes of Jaisalmer, enjoy a gala dinner in a majestic setting with panoramic views of the Jaisalmer Fort, and participate in a rejuvenating yoga and sound healing session, designed to help them unwind and recharge.
“CISO Engage Offsite is a chance for CISOs to take a step back, reflect and build relationships in an inspiring setting,” said Rahul Neel Mani, vice president of community engagement and editorial, ISMG. “The event combines high-level strategic conversations with enthralling cultural experiences, making it an essential destination for cybersecurity leaders ready to elevate their impact.”
The exquisite mix of learning and relaxation will provide an ideal environment for CISOs to engage in candid conversations and gain fresh perspectives. ISMG aims to equip security leaders with actionable strategies as they to return to their organizations with renewed focus and vision.
To learn more about the event, visit https://ismg-events.com/ciso-engage-offsite-2024.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
In a world where digital threats are escalating in both frequency and sophistication, the CISO Engage Offsite offers an intimate, distraction-free setting, enabling attendees to focus on long-term strategic thinking and build trusted relationships with fellow industry leaders.
The central theme of the CISO Engage Offsite 2024 is the evolution of the “wartime” CISO – a concept that resonates with security leaders operating in today’s high-stakes digital environment. The wartime CISO moves beyond traditional defensive roles to become a key strategist, responsible for navigating their organizations through an era where cyberattacks are frequent, sophisticated and often catastrophic. Unlike the “peacetime” CISO, who may focus on maintaining stability and compliance, a wartime CISO is required to make swift, decisive moves to safeguard the organization in a digital battleground.
This idea will be further discussed in the opening keynote on Day 1, “Redefining CISO Leadership: Embedding Security Into the DNA” by V.S. Sundaresan, executive director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The keynote will focus on how CISOs have been evolving as leaders and becoming key enablers of growth.
“As cybersecurity challenges grow more complex, the CISO Engage Offsite offers a dedicated platform for security leaders to foster discussions on emerging risks, incident response strategies and innovative technologies,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair – Asia, Middle East and Africa, ISMG. “Beyond the content-rich agenda, attendees will benefit from personalized interactions with peers, giving them the insights they need to lead with confidence in this dynamic digital age.”
Day 2 of the retreat builds upon the wartime CISO theme by focusing on proactive, forward-looking strategies that protect organizations in an increasingly hostile digital world. Sessions such as “Winning the Cyberwar in the Digital Era” by Dr. Charru Malhotra, professor of e-Governance and ICT, Indian Institute of Public Administration, and “Establishing Proactive Defenses Amid Growing Complexities” by Samuel Sathyajith, senior vice president – worldwide enterprise sales, Seqrite, will offer tactical approaches for CISOs to develop enterprisewide resilience against sophisticated attacks.
The CISO Engage Offsite 2024 provides a unique opportunity for security leaders to step away from the day-to-day demands and dive into high-impact sessions designed to inspire new thinking.
In an interactive workshop, “Disrupt, Decode and Defend,” panelists will challenge participants to rethink how they build their organizations’ three lines of defense. By collaborating with peers, attendees will develop strategies that integrate business risk, governance and security frameworks, all while staying one step ahead of emerging threats. The panel includes Shobha Jagathpal, managing director and India CISO, Morgan Stanley; Kavita Kadambi, CISO, Infosys; Mathan Kasilingam, CTSO and DPO, Vodafone Idea; Sailaja Vadlamudi, vice president of security and privacy, ERP digital supply chain, SAP Labs India; Rajiv Nandwani, global information security director, BCG; Sanjeev Singh, chief information security and data protection officer, Birlasoft; and Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group.
CISO Engage Offsite 2024 isn’t just about the latest in cybersecurity – this event is designed to offer a holistic experience that nurtures both professional growth and personal well-being. Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the rich history and stunning landscapes of Jaisalmer, enjoy a gala dinner in a majestic setting with panoramic views of the Jaisalmer Fort, and participate in a rejuvenating yoga and sound healing session, designed to help them unwind and recharge.
“CISO Engage Offsite is a chance for CISOs to take a step back, reflect and build relationships in an inspiring setting,” said Rahul Neel Mani, vice president of community engagement and editorial, ISMG. “The event combines high-level strategic conversations with enthralling cultural experiences, making it an essential destination for cybersecurity leaders ready to elevate their impact.”
The exquisite mix of learning and relaxation will provide an ideal environment for CISOs to engage in candid conversations and gain fresh perspectives. ISMG aims to equip security leaders with actionable strategies as they to return to their organizations with renewed focus and vision.
To learn more about the event, visit https://ismg-events.com/ciso-engage-offsite-2024.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Mike D'Agostino
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories