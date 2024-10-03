Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between D TEL Telecommunications, Inc. and Responsive Technology Partners
Gastonia, NC, October 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Gastonia, NC-based D TEL Telecommunications, Inc. (D TEL) and Atlanta, GA-based Responsive Technology Partners (RTP). D TEL is a systems integrator that distributes and installs premise, hybrid, and cloud-based phone systems, paging, surveillance, access control, and sound systems. D TEL additionally offers dial tone brokering and wholesales telecom products.
Founded in 1984, D TEL has been serving the small and midsize business (SMB) sector, focusing on the healthcare, medical, manufacturing, and service industries in North and South Carolina for 40 years.
Responsive Technology Partners provides IT support services throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, and other US customers. They are a major leader in the MSP industry, having achieved growth both organically and by acquisition means. RTP offers services that include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, cabling, access control, and camera systems.
"The entire Benchmark team is exceedingly pleased with this great new partnership between D TEL Telecommunications and Responsive Technology Partners," commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. "D TEL President Jim LaBrec and his team have done an outstanding job building and positioning their great company in a very attractive market. We believe that RTP will be a great steward of D TEL's storied legacy, and we wish the combined team all the best moving forward."
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Founded in 1984, D TEL has been serving the small and midsize business (SMB) sector, focusing on the healthcare, medical, manufacturing, and service industries in North and South Carolina for 40 years.
Responsive Technology Partners provides IT support services throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, and other US customers. They are a major leader in the MSP industry, having achieved growth both organically and by acquisition means. RTP offers services that include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, cabling, access control, and camera systems.
"The entire Benchmark team is exceedingly pleased with this great new partnership between D TEL Telecommunications and Responsive Technology Partners," commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. "D TEL President Jim LaBrec and his team have done an outstanding job building and positioning their great company in a very attractive market. We believe that RTP will be a great steward of D TEL's storied legacy, and we wish the combined team all the best moving forward."
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories