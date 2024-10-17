CE Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Inspires Future Entrepreneurs at National Entrepreneurship Challenge Hosted by E-Cell MET

CE Shreekant Patil, an experienced mentor, has been pivotal in promoting the startup ecosystem in Nashik. His experience with key organizations have nurtured aspiring entrepreneurs. Serving as chief guest for a competition at Btech Bhujbal Knowledge City, he offered guidance to 45 teams competing for ₹2 crores in prizes. Patil emphasized effective pitching strategies and awarded the winning agriculture team.