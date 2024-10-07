DSI's MILAM 2025 Announced
The 9th annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MIL AM) will take place on February 11-12, plus a Workshop Day February 13, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, FL.
Washington, DC, DC, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MILAM 2025 is the premier event for military, aerospace, and defense professionals dedicated to exploring the forefront of 3D printing technologies. Each year, this event serves as a crucial platform for military, government, international partners and industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and strategize on integrating additive technologies. It aims to enhance current capabilities and maintain competitiveness across all aspects of defense. This Summit offers the unique opportunity to expand your network, explore diverse industry products and services, and gain insights into the future of global AM technologies.
Key Topics of Discussion Include:
- Creating DoD’s Largest Printable Part Repository to Overcome the Limitations of Traditional Acquisition Systems
- Employing Tactical Additive Solutions Across the Services: Meeting AM Requirements for Modern Warfare
- Validating AM Technology to Address Maintenance Operations Across the Fleet
- Securing the Global Communication Network in LEO: How Industry Can Aide in Bolstering USSF’s Supply Chain by Delivering Next Gen Space Capabilities
- Stressing the Importance of Collaboration Between Private and Public Stakeholders to Drive Printing Innovation Across the Army
- Advancing Air Superiority: Pioneering USAF Efforts in Additive Manufacturing
- Leveraging Additive Manufacturing to Ensure Materiel Readiness Across for MAGTF Expeditionary Environments
- Driving the Strategic Impact of Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing on Global Military Operations
Registration is now open. Active-duty military & government employees attend complimentary. To secure your seat in the discussion, please visit militaryam.com.
Sponsorship and Exhibitor opportunities are available. Those interested in booking a booth or getting involved as a sponsor should contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://www.militaryam.com/
