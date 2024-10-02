A Day of Golf and Giving Back: STN to Host Inaugural ForeCause Golf Tournament
Pleasanton, CA, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc. is thrilled to announce their upcoming Inaugural ForeCause Golf Tournament at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California, on Monday, October 28, 2024. It is more than just a day of golf; it is an amazing opportunity to support three local Bay Area organizations; the County of Alameda Food Bank, Cristo Rey De La Salle High School and the 129th Wing of the California Air National Guard.
With sponsorship aid from companies, we can make substantial contributions towards assisting the local community and provide sponsors an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility.
STN’s ForeCause Golf Tournament offers a variety of sponsorship packages tailored to each company’s goals. We are honored to partner with NetApp, as our official Diamond Sponsors. NetApp is a renowned industry expert in data management solutions, providing cutting-edge storage systems and software to businesses of all sizes. Followed by our Diamond sponsor we have our Platinum Sponsors – Arista Networks, CoreSite, Exagrid and Illumio. Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. CoreSite is a key player in the field for secure, reliable, and high-performance data center solutions, offering seamless connectivity and cloud services that empower businesses to scale efficiently and Exagrid is a leading provider of disk-based backup solutions to enhance data protection and recovery for businesses of all sizes. Illumio is a top-level cybersecurity company that focuses on adaptive segmentation to protect organizations from cyber threats by providing visibility and control over application communications.
The benefitting organizations we aim to assist are the County of Alameda Food Bank that has been at the forefront of hunger relief efforts in the East Bay, Cristo Rey De La Salle High School, who are transforming education with a groundbreaking model that blends academic excellence with real-world experience and the 129th Wing of the California Air National Guard, that provides disaster relief, search and rescue operations, and other critical services in times of need.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for you to be a part of this exciting cause and fun tournament! Please visit STN Golf ForeCause website for more information.
https://www.stninc.com/forecause.
We aspire to tee up for a great cause and take a swing towards changing lives!
Contact
Jenny Hsieh
www.stninc.com
