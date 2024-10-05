Conch Shell International Film Fest Celebrates Iconic Caribbean Artist Frank Alvin Silvera
forest hills, NY, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Conch Shell International Film Fest (CSIFF) opens its 3rd annual celebration of Caribbean filmmaking with a celebration of the festival’s Iconic Caribbean Artist, Jamaican American actor and director Frank Alvin Silvera.
Conch Shell International Film Fest’s posthumously tribute to Frank Alvin Silvera will feature the world premiere screening of "The American Theatre of BEing" directed by Elle Jae Stewart., a celebration of Mr. Silvera's lasting impact on performers of the African Diaspora
The screening will be followed by the Iconic Caribbean Artist Award presentation, and a panel discussion which will be moderated by C. Truth (Host of Thermal Soundwaves Podcast). The panelists include acclaimed performing artists Laiona Michelle, Samual Smith, Lawrence Evans, Donei Hall and cultural historian, and author Carolyn Grimstead.
The opening night celebration will take place on October 10, 2024 at Regal UA Midway Cinema 108-22 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, Queens. Red carpet begins at 6pm. Opening ceremony & Screening - 7pm-9pm.
About Frank Silvera
Frank Alvin Silvera was a Jamaican-born American character actor and theatrical director. Born in Kingston, Jamaica and raised in Boston, Silvera dropped out of law school in 1934 after winning his first stage role. We are taught that "no one’s perfect," but the truth is; You are. Frank Silvera’s BEing technique implores us to understand that “you exist in a complete and perfect state lacking no essential characteristics."
Silvera searched for a realistic technique for actors of the African Diaspora to look for truth. Silvera said, “The theatre that we’ve had until now avoids reality and talks only in stereotypes of escape...particularly for the Negro, it has denied ethos--his reality. The mass communication media have culturally exterminated the individual. And some people of the African diaspora have wanted to deny their own folk roots.” (“Theatre of Being” 2).
In an effort to substantiate his belief that the “theatre is the mint of our cultural treasury”, Silvera proposed “to generate respect for the universal characteristics of people, and to help dissolve some of the invisible walls that create inferiority and hate” (quoted in McBride 5).
As a result, Silvera’s technique attempted to help the artist of the African diaspora to shake off the shackles of stereotypes and become a visible, believable, and representative artist on stage and screen.
About Conch Shell International Film Fest 2024’s (CSIFF ‘24)
CSIFF presented by 501c(3) nonprofit Conch Shell Productions Inc, showcases the best of emerging Caribbean heritage artists from the U.S and internationally. Live festival screenings will occur at Regal UA Midway Cinema- 108-22 Queens Boulevard Forest Hills, New York October 10-13, 2024.Other events include Opening Night Gala (featuring a special award commemorating the contributions of Jamaican American theater artist and teacher Frank Silvera), panels, workshops, and network events. Films will also be available for on demand viewing during the festival.
To learn more about the schedule and to order tickets go to www.conchshelliff.com
Contact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
