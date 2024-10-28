Rocket Industrial Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Ninth Year in a Row
Rocket Industrial has been Certified as a Great Place to Work for the ninth year in a row.
Wausau, WI, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rocket Industrial is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work for the ninth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Rocket Industrial. This year, 90% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 33 points higher than the average U.S. company.
By offering employees generous paid time off, flexible scheduling, professional development, and other unique benefits, Rocket Industrial sets itself apart from other companies.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
When asked why it is important to get GPTW certified, Ashley Groshek, Rocket Industrial’s Director of Human Resources & Talent, said, "The certification helps us attract top talent who share our values and culture, while also providing valuable employee insights through feedback. It enables us to measure and enhance our company culture in comparison to industry peers. This certification is crucial in fostering a positive work environment, driving continuous improvement, and reinforcing our commitment to being an employer of choice."
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Rocket Industrial
Rocket Industrial was founded in 1957 by Ray and Marie Goldbach as a family-owned Packaging Tape company. With a deep history of innovation and excellence in the packaging industry, Rocket Industrial began with a commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. These values remain at the core of operations today.
As the packaging industry evolved, so did Rocket Industrial. As a nationwide distributor, they embrace new technologies, expand their product range, and continuously improve services to meet the changing needs of clients.
About Great Place to Work Certification
Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work Certified.
