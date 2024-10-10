High-Performance & Automated Sealing, Casting & Bonding of Battery Packs
RAMPF presents customized foam gaskets, electro casting resins, and adhesives together with high-performance dispensing systems at Battery Show North America – Booth 5022
Wixom, MI, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Material and machine from a single source – RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting reactive plastic systems and dispensing machines for ultrafast and cost-efficient battery back production processes at Battery Show North America from October 8 to 10 in in Detroit, MI, booth 5022.
Key facts
1. RAMPF foam gaskets, electro casting resins, and adhesives are precisely tailored to customer needs, delivering maximum performance and highest quality for electric mobility components.
2. Mixing and dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding reactive plastic systems ensures high-precision and ultra-fast production processes, independent of fillers and viscosities.
3. RAMPF Group, Inc. offers premium contract manufacturing services for sealing, casting, and bonding a wide range of electric mobility applications.
Foam Gaskets
Liquid to highly thixotropic and compact gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) stand for efficient sealing, highest quality, and exceptionally easy handling. The fast-curing, low-emission, heat-resistant systems protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, dirt, moisture, chemical substances, and environmental influences.
Electro Casting Resins and Gap Fillers
Electro casting resins based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone (RAKU® SIL) ensure effective and long-term protection of electrical/electronic components as well as optimum thermal management and high thermal endurance.
Gap fillers based on silicone (RAKU® SIL) exhibit first-class thermal conductivity, very high long-term temperature resistance, a wide temperature application range, very good electrical properties, low Shore hardness, thixotropic behavior for excellent processability with maximum dispensing speeds, and fast curing at room temperature (accelerated curing by heat possible).
Adhesive Systems
RAKU® PUR, RAKU® POX, and RAKU® SIL adhesives exhibit excellent adhesion properties, high strength, and outstanding temperature and chemical resistance. The adhesives can be formulated and manufactured in a wide range of properties and adapted to a wide variety of requirements.
Mixing & Dispensing Systems
RAMPF mixing and dispensing systems are used across a wide range of industries to process one-, two-, and multi-component reactive plastic systems. Over 3,300 system solutions for sealing, casting, and bonding have been developed worldwide, ranging from manual setups to fully automated production systems.
In addition to its core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, RAMPF offers product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions.
Contract manufacturing services
RAMPF Group, Inc. also offers first-class production capacities for sealing, casting, and bonding:
- Sealing: FIPG / FIPFG foam gaskets and application-specific polyurethane seals
- Casting: Reactive, thermally and electrically conductive polymers
- Bonding: Multi-component adhesives, including integrated curing-on-demand (COD) systems
Visit RAMPF at Battery Show North America from October 8 to 10 in in Detroit, MI – Booth 5022.
Key facts
1. RAMPF foam gaskets, electro casting resins, and adhesives are precisely tailored to customer needs, delivering maximum performance and highest quality for electric mobility components.
2. Mixing and dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding reactive plastic systems ensures high-precision and ultra-fast production processes, independent of fillers and viscosities.
3. RAMPF Group, Inc. offers premium contract manufacturing services for sealing, casting, and bonding a wide range of electric mobility applications.
Foam Gaskets
Liquid to highly thixotropic and compact gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) stand for efficient sealing, highest quality, and exceptionally easy handling. The fast-curing, low-emission, heat-resistant systems protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, dirt, moisture, chemical substances, and environmental influences.
Electro Casting Resins and Gap Fillers
Electro casting resins based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), epoxy (RAKU® POX), and silicone (RAKU® SIL) ensure effective and long-term protection of electrical/electronic components as well as optimum thermal management and high thermal endurance.
Gap fillers based on silicone (RAKU® SIL) exhibit first-class thermal conductivity, very high long-term temperature resistance, a wide temperature application range, very good electrical properties, low Shore hardness, thixotropic behavior for excellent processability with maximum dispensing speeds, and fast curing at room temperature (accelerated curing by heat possible).
Adhesive Systems
RAKU® PUR, RAKU® POX, and RAKU® SIL adhesives exhibit excellent adhesion properties, high strength, and outstanding temperature and chemical resistance. The adhesives can be formulated and manufactured in a wide range of properties and adapted to a wide variety of requirements.
Mixing & Dispensing Systems
RAMPF mixing and dispensing systems are used across a wide range of industries to process one-, two-, and multi-component reactive plastic systems. Over 3,300 system solutions for sealing, casting, and bonding have been developed worldwide, ranging from manual setups to fully automated production systems.
In addition to its core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, RAMPF offers product-specific automation concepts with integrated parts transport and heat treatment, assembly and joining technology as well as logistic and quality assurance solutions.
Contract manufacturing services
RAMPF Group, Inc. also offers first-class production capacities for sealing, casting, and bonding:
- Sealing: FIPG / FIPFG foam gaskets and application-specific polyurethane seals
- Casting: Reactive, thermally and electrically conductive polymers
- Bonding: Multi-component adhesives, including integrated curing-on-demand (COD) systems
Visit RAMPF at Battery Show North America from October 8 to 10 in in Detroit, MI – Booth 5022.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories