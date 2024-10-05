Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Brentwood Communications and inReach Health
Brentwood, TN, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Brentwood Communications and inReach Health. Brentwood Communications is a specialty hospital marketing company focused on non-urban hospitals. They have developed a comprehensive marketing toolkit that includes website development, digital marketing, social media management, ER wait time web display tools, and magazine publishing. Their services are designed to help hospitals grow and enhance their community presence.
inReach Health is a healthcare solutions provider that partners with rural healthcare providers to deliver specialty services to their communities. These services include surgery, rehabilitation, ophthalmology, medical device supply, and now, with the addition of Brentwood Communications, marketing solutions. Through these offerings, inReach Health helps enhance access to critical care and support in underserved areas.
“inReach Health was the perfect buyer for our client, Brentwood Communications. Their strategic partnership will ultimately better serve rural hospitals to provide the same exceptional service as one would expect in larger metro areas. This was a great match all around.” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director With Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
inReach Health is a healthcare solutions provider that partners with rural healthcare providers to deliver specialty services to their communities. These services include surgery, rehabilitation, ophthalmology, medical device supply, and now, with the addition of Brentwood Communications, marketing solutions. Through these offerings, inReach Health helps enhance access to critical care and support in underserved areas.
“inReach Health was the perfect buyer for our client, Brentwood Communications. Their strategic partnership will ultimately better serve rural hospitals to provide the same exceptional service as one would expect in larger metro areas. This was a great match all around.” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director With Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories