ScanAutomatic Sets the Stage for Live AAEON Product Demonstrations
Join AAEON in Sweden to preview the future automation and digitalization of industry.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON will present live demonstrations at ScanAutomatic in Gothenburg, Sweden, featuring new products from across both its system and single-board catalog.
Date: 8 - 1h October 2024
Booth: #A01:12
Venue: The Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre, Gothenburg, Sweden
Over the course of the three-day exhibition, visitors will have access to a full itinerary of activities, ranging from presentations by the region's tech innovators to live application demonstrations.
At Booth #A01:12, AAEON will showcase exciting live demonstrations, beginning with an occupancy analysis solution using the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX-powered BOXER-8651AI, featuring software from AAEON partner Isarsoft Perception. Utilizing the BOXER-8651AI’s support for multiple IP cameras, the application will demonstrate how AI-assisted monitoring systems can be used to analyze areas occupancy and crowd movements for public areas and workplaces.
AAEON’s second live demo will be an energy-efficient traffic monitoring solution powered by the PICO-ADN4. The board will be equipped with an AI acceleration module courtesy of AAEON partner Hailo, and shows how the platform can analyze local video sources in real time to monitor traffic for safer and smarter urban environments.
Static demonstrations from across AAEON’s product lines will also be present, with both single-boards and edge systems featuring the latest in NVIDIA and Intel technology on show.
Visitors are encouraged to join AAEON at #A01:12, where representatives will be delighted to discuss the products and provide details of the demonstrations on display.
For more information about ScanAutomatic, please visit the official exhibition website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms.
