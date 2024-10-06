AAEON to Demonstrate Multimarket Machine Vision Solutions at VISION 2024
VISION 2024 sets the stage for AAEON’s latest selection of live demos.
Stuttgart, Germany, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Industry leader AAEON will present an exciting selection of live demonstrations at the world’s leading machine vision exhibition, VISION 2024.
Date: October 8 – October 10, 2024
Booth: Hall 8, Booth #8C19
Venue: Messe Stuttgart, Germany
Get your free ticket by using code "AAEON2024."
At Booth #8C19, AAEON will showcase a smart scale designed to detect, weigh, and price fruits and vegetables using its upcoming NIKY-2155, powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin Nano™. Alongside this, visitors will have the chance to see the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX-powered BOXER-8653AI in action with an occupancy analysis application. The solution leverages cutting-edge inferencing models from AAEON software partner Isarsoft Perception to analyze crowd movements using multiple IP Cameras.
Last but not least, AAEON will showcase a worker activity recognition solution comprised of the EPIC-RPS9 and MXM-ACMA, featuring 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and the powerful Intel® Arc™ A370M(E) GPU, respectively.
Alongside its live demos, AAEON will also be showcasing a broad selection of static demos from across its varied catalog, including the recently released MAXER-2100, the first AI Inference Server to come out of AAEON’s Smart Platform Division.
Visitors are encouraged to join AAEON at Hall 8, Booth #8C19, where representatives will be delighted to discuss the products and provide details of the demonstrations on display.
For more information about VISION 2024, or to register to attend, please visit the official exhibition website
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
