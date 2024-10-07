Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between International Restaurant Distributors, Inc. and Hart & Price Corporation
Apopka, FL, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Apopka, FL-based International Restaurant Distributors, Inc. ("IRD") and Dallas, TX-based Hart & Price Corporation ("H&P"). IRD, a distributor of high-quality food service equipment and supplies, and H&P, a trusted distributor and representative of commercial kitchen equipment and beverage supplies, bring a wealth of expertise to this strategic acquisition.
IRD, a family-owned business, has been a trusted Florida Corporation in good standing since its founding in 1984. For four decades, the company has provided exceptional service to commercial clients, including well-known national restaurant franchises, schools, and correctional facilities across the Southeastern United States. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, IRD has built long-lasting relationships with its clients and continues to be a leader in its field, a reputation that will only be enhanced by this acquisition.
Hart & Price has been a trusted distributor and representative of commercial kitchen equipment and beverage supplies for the past 40 years. The company specializes in serving the beverage, ice, and commercial refrigeration industries. With a strong focus on quality and reliability, the company has built a solid reputation across the Southern United States, providing businesses with the equipment they need to operate efficiently.
"We are excited to see this synergistic acquisition come to fruition. IRD President Michael Schutz and the team have established an impressive business built on years of knowledge in the restaurant industry and equipment expertise. Both International Restaurant Distributors and Hart & Price celebrate 40 years of providing quality products and top-notch service to clients in their respective geographies; now joining forces to strategically position for the future. We wish the combined team continued success." - Andrew Laufenberg, Senior Deal Associate with Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
