CE Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Inspires Next Generation Entrepreneurs at Pitch Perfect Symposium, AVCOE, Sangamner

CE Shreekant Patil, renowned for his leadership in global entrepreneurship and business development, served as the esteemed chief guest and jury member at the Pitch Perfect: Business Model Idea Pitching Symposium. Hosted by the Entrepreneurship Development Cell and Amrutvahini Innovation Centre at AVCOE, Sangamner, this event, a zonal competition for Eureka 2024 by E-Cell IIT Bombay, showcased innovative startup and business ideas from aspiring entrepreneurs.