Distinguished Mentor, Founder PARENTNashik CE Shreekant Patil Engages Students in Startup Awareness Program at JIT Nashik

CE Shreekant Patil, esteemed mentor at MAARG and BHASKAR, led a startup awareness program at JIT Nashik.Shreekant Patil shared insights on the startup ecosystem, seed funding, and business plans, captivating over 100 students and faculty. His commitment to fostering entrepreneurship was evident as he pledged support to the college for creating startups and providing essential resources.