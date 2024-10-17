The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Anti-Hunger All Stars for Hunger Action Month
YMCA Staff Support Those Facing Food Insecurity
Elizabeth, NJ, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA recognized Anti-Hunger All Stars during Hunger Action Month to highlight programs, services and individuals who work to ensure everyone has access to healthy meals and nourishment. Members of the YMCA’s Staff Team including Mickey - who supports the Dudley House Veteran’s Transitional Housing Team in Plainfield, Monique - who supports Madison House temporary housing for female heads of household and their children in Elizabeth, Susan - who supports WISE Community Services and Lisa – who supports Y Child Care services were highlighted on social media and throughout the Y branches to bring awareness to food insecurity and anti-hunger services provided by the Y.
“During Hunger Action Month, we bring awareness to the fact that food insecurity is an unfortunate circumstance that many people in our community face each and every day,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud of our staff team and their tireless efforts and commitment to support all.”
According to Feeding America, there are 53,600 individuals facing food insecurity in Union County, NJ and 79,630 in Middlesex County. In fact, 18.5% of children in Union County and 10.3% of children in Middlesex County face food insecurity, a staggering statistic shared at feedingamerica.org.
“When children are hungry, they can’t focus on their schoolwork and are vulnerable to poor health and stunted development,” stated Lisa Yanez, Senior Director of Child Development, Youth Development Branch. “At the Y, our commitment extends beyond the children in our classrooms and programs, to include their family and our local community.”
At The Gateway Family YMCA, through programs like Residential Housing - for emergency, transitional, supportive, affordable and veterans housing, WISE Community Services – for older adults with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Mild Cognitive Impairment or Functional Challenges, their caregivers and families, Child Care – for infant through middle school and their working families, and member and senior social outreach, the Y provides more than just food, they provide companionship, empathy and an opportunity to change lives.
“Through our programs and through the dedication of our staff and volunteers, we are committed to ensuring that every individual has access to healthy meals and snacks all year long,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP/Chief Operating Officer.
In 2023, The Gateway Family YMCA provided over 136,000 meals to the community, Child Care for over 1,400 children and their families, and Residential Housing programs for over 855 individuals, families, seniors and veterans.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch at 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057, Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622, and Youth Development Branch at 908-355-3061.
“During Hunger Action Month, we bring awareness to the fact that food insecurity is an unfortunate circumstance that many people in our community face each and every day,” stated Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are proud of our staff team and their tireless efforts and commitment to support all.”
According to Feeding America, there are 53,600 individuals facing food insecurity in Union County, NJ and 79,630 in Middlesex County. In fact, 18.5% of children in Union County and 10.3% of children in Middlesex County face food insecurity, a staggering statistic shared at feedingamerica.org.
“When children are hungry, they can’t focus on their schoolwork and are vulnerable to poor health and stunted development,” stated Lisa Yanez, Senior Director of Child Development, Youth Development Branch. “At the Y, our commitment extends beyond the children in our classrooms and programs, to include their family and our local community.”
At The Gateway Family YMCA, through programs like Residential Housing - for emergency, transitional, supportive, affordable and veterans housing, WISE Community Services – for older adults with Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Mild Cognitive Impairment or Functional Challenges, their caregivers and families, Child Care – for infant through middle school and their working families, and member and senior social outreach, the Y provides more than just food, they provide companionship, empathy and an opportunity to change lives.
“Through our programs and through the dedication of our staff and volunteers, we are committed to ensuring that every individual has access to healthy meals and snacks all year long,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP/Chief Operating Officer.
In 2023, The Gateway Family YMCA provided over 136,000 meals to the community, Child Care for over 1,400 children and their families, and Residential Housing programs for over 855 individuals, families, seniors and veterans.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services for all. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch at 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch at 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057, Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch at 908-349-9622, and Youth Development Branch at 908-355-3061.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories