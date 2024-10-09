Space Resiliency Summit Agenda Released
Space community to convene this December 4-5, at 151 St George in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is excited to announce the speaker line up for the 2024 Space Resiliency Summit.
Leading experts and innovators at the event will discuss future of resilient space architectures, the development of proliferated satellite networks, critical commercial partnerships, and advancements in cyber and electronic threat defense. Additionally, this Summit will feature panels highlighting commercial tech solutions and space domain awareness efforts.
Attendees at the 2024 Space Resiliency Summit will have the unique opportunity to gain valuable insights from key decision makers and subject experts on the critical topics affecting the space community and the importance of space dominance in modern warfare.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Keynote: Hon. Melissa G. Dalton, Under Secretary, U.S. Air Force
· Maj Gen Troy L. Endicott, USSF, Director, Global Space Operations (J3), U.S. Space Command
· Dr. Bryan N. Dorland, ST, Principal Director for Space, OUSD(R&E)/OASD(CT)
· Col. Eric Felt, USAF, Director, Space Systems Engineering, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition & Integration
· Col. Richard Kniseley, USSF, Senior Material Leader, Commercial Space Office, Space Systems Command
· Col. Raj Agrawal, USSF, Commander, Space Delta 2, U.S. Space Force
· Col. Eric Zarybnisky, Director, Office of Space Launch, NRO
· Bale Dalton, Chief of Staff, NASA
For a complete list of speakers and topics to be covered, be sure to visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at space.dsigroup.org.
