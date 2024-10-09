Mitigating Explosive Threats Through Collaboration, Innovation, and Training at DSI’s EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium
EOD Community to convene this November 6-7, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The IED has profoundly changed the military formation order of battle, levelling the playing field between an asymmetric enemy and U.S. / Coalition forces both on land and sea. In the Homeland, the threat has never been greater. Attacking the malicious use of explosives in the battlefield or at home depends upon a well-coordinated, whole-of-government effort to IED defeat.
In recent years, demining efforts have come to the forefront, as well as increasing humanitarian assistance in removing old mines and securing land. This event will focus on the US Army, US Air Force, Marine and Navy, as well as federal agencies including the FBI, DHS and ATF. DSI’s EOD/IED & Countermine Symposium is open to foreign agencies, given the importance of international cooperation towards C-IED and demining initiatives.
The 2024 Symposium is less than one month away. To learn more and to secure your seat, visit https://countermine.dsigroup.org/.
Active-duty US military and government employees attend complimentary. To be emailed a copy of the registration form, email Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
