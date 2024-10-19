Nebula Scientific Announces Private Label Service
New Private White Label Service for Oral Spray Vitamins and Supplements
Tempe, AZ, October 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nebula Scientific, the parent company of VitaMist®, is proud to announce the launch of its Private White Label service, offering businesses the opportunity to create their own custom-branded line of oral vitamin sprays. Based on the same proven formulations as the popular VitaMist range, this service allows brands to bring premium vitamin products to their customers under their own labels with full support from Nebula Scientific’s expert team.
The Private White Label service provides access to Nebula Scientific’s 41 years of experience in the formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of high-quality vitamin sprays. Businesses of all sizes can benefit from this turnkey solution, which includes everything from formulation and packaging design to production and distribution.
“Creating a private label vitamin line is a powerful way for businesses to enhance their brand and meet customer demand for high-quality, convenient health products,” said Joseph Barberio, CEO at Nebula Scientific. “Our formulations have been perfected over decades and are trusted by thousands of loyal customers, so we’re excited to help businesses offer these products with their own unique branding.”
This service is ideal for health and wellness brands, gyms, influencers, pharmacies, e-commerce companies, and retailers looking to expand their product lines or establish a stronger brand presence in the growing vitamin and supplement market. Nebula Scientific handles every step of the process, allowing partners to focus on growing their business.
What the Private White Label Service Offers:
Custom Branding: Clients can create a fully branded line of oral vitamin sprays, with options to design unique packaging and labels.
Proven Formulations: Based on the same trusted formulas found in the VitaMist range, including best-sellers like B12, Biotin, Vitamin D, and Immune-Boosting Vitamin C+Zinc.
Comprehensive Support: Nebula Scientific provides end-to-end support, including product development, formulation, packaging, and shipping.
FDA-Registered Facility: All products are manufactured in an FDA-registered, ISO 22000 and GMP-certified facility, ensuring the highest quality standards.
Scalability: Whether launching a small batch or large-scale production, the service is designed to meet the needs of businesses at any stage of growth.
“With our white label service, you don’t need to invest in your own R&D or manufacturing infrastructure. We’ve already done the hard work, and now you can leverage our expertise to offer premium, effective oral vitamin sprays to your customers,” added Mr. Joseph Barberio.
For more information on Nebula Scientific’s Private White Label service, visit VitaMist dot com or contact them at (800) 582-5273
Nebula Scientific is a leading manufacturer of oral vitamin sprays, known for its innovation and commitment to quality. Founded in 1983, the company is dedicated to advancing wellness through science-backed formulations that provide maximum absorption and efficacy. Nebula Scientific’s Private White Label service empowers businesses to offer their own branded products while benefiting from decades of expertise and industry-leading manufacturing processes.
Contact
Sean Casey
800-582-5273
http://www.vitamist.com
