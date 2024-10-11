True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time.
Marion, NC, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- True Metal Supply, a leading provider of metal products and construction materials, is stepping up to aid the recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene. The company has delivered multiple truckloads of essential supplies to the victims of the storm, using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, North Carolina as a central distribution point.
The devastating hurricane, which recently swept through Western North Carolina, has left many communities without basic necessities. In response, True Metal Supply has coordinated with local organizations and relief efforts to deliver urgently needed items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, hygiene products, blankets, and tarps for temporary shelter.
“We are deeply saddened by the destruction caused by Hurricane Helene and felt compelled to help in any way we could,” said Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply. “Our neighbors are going through a tough time, and we believe it’s our responsibility to support the community. We’re grateful to West Court Baptist Church for helping us reach those in need quickly.”
West Court Baptist Church, located in the heart of Marion, has served as a vital hub for relief operations. With the help of volunteers, the supplies provided by True Metal Supply are being distributed to families and individuals who have been severely impacted by the storm.
True Metal Supply plans to continue its support in the weeks ahead, delivering additional truckloads of supplies as communities work through the recovery process. In addition to these efforts, the company is exploring further partnerships with local organizations to ensure sustained aid to those affected.
For more information about the relief efforts or to contribute to the cause, please contact:
True Metal Supply
Mason Burchette, Owner
Phone: 865-224-3055
Email: info@truemetalsupply.com
About True Metal Supply
True Metal Supply is a trusted provider of high-quality metal products and construction materials, serving both residential and commercial markets. Committed to supporting the communities it operates in, the company is known for its dedication to charitable initiatives and community outreach.
For press inquiries, please contact the media relations department at True Metal Supply.
