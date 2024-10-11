Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
Abuja, Nigeria, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo with its official endorsement and pledge of support for the ninth edition that returns to Abuja from 18 to 20 November 2024.
Dr. Mary A. Ogbe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development says in a statement: “The Ministry recognizes the valuable platform [the event] provides across the mining ecosystem to exchange ideas, explore business opportunities, and forge partnerships that will further the frontiers of mining in Nigeria and across the continent.”
Nigeria Mining Week will gather mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry at the Abuja Continental Hotel in the Nigerian capital. The event is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and Vuka Group while the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development is the official host.
Aligned with strategic goals
Dr. Ogbe describes Nigeria Mining Week as an “esteemed gathering” that aligns with the Ministry’s strategic goals to enhance Nigeria’s mining sector as a key driver of economic growth, attract global mining investors and showcase the vast opportunities available within the mineral value chain. She adds: “The Ministry is committed to fostering a robust environment that not only supports but also propels the mining industry in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda under the current administration.”
She also commended the event organisers, Vuka Group, for their “ongoing dedication to Nigeria Mining Week” and said she was anticipating that “this year’s conference will set a new precedent for innovation and collaboration in the mining sector.”
The theme of this year’s Nigeria Mining Week conference is “From the inside out: Building the mining sector to be the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy.”
Industry support
Nigeria Mining Week has already signed up many of its longstanding partners and sponsors for the Abuja gathering in November. These include Titan Minerals Ltd as the diamond plus sponsors, Kursi Group and Sinogrand as diamond sponsors as well as Beak Consultants, Deeprock, Delta Group, Mantrac, Minelab and Rapidlink as gold sponsors.
About Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week is an annual event and online platform for all the mining stakeholders and influencers in the public and private sectors wanting to do business in Nigeria. Established 9 years ago, it is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC and Vuka Group and is supported by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. DRC Mining Week and DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum are partner events and Mining Review Africa is the premier event media partner.
The Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors.
Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:
Dates: 18–20 November 2024
Location: Abuja Continental Hotel
