Hotel Chocolat Chooses injixo as Its Workforce Management Solution to Streamline Customer Service and Drive Efficiencies
London, United Kingdom, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- InVision Software, the company behind injixo, the cloud workforce management (WFM) application, is pleased to announce another new customer: luxury chocolatier and cacao grower Hotel Chocolat. Since 2004, Hotel Chocolat has been driven by three core values - authenticity, originality, and ethics - which continue to define the brand's success. With its Rabot Estate cacao farm (hotel restaurant and bar on the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia), a chocolate manufacturing facility in Cambridgeshire, locations across the UK and a growing international presence, Hotel Chocolat offers a unique "tree-to-bar" experience that connects every stage of chocolate creation.
Hotel Chocolat chose injixo WFM to transform its staff scheduling process, which was cumbersome and inefficient. With injixo, Hotel Chocolat can take advantage of the advanced scheduling capabilities that automatically tailor working hours, breaks, and lunches based on employee skills and customer demand. Automation will significantly streamline the process, yet allow for dynamic adjustments to accommodate on-the-day challenges such as sickness.
Crucially, injixo will help Hotel Chocolat to manage fluctuations in seasonal demand, achieve optimal staffing efficiency, and potentially reduce operational costs, particularly during quieter periods. Additionally, injixo will enable real-time schedule adherence monitoring, enable same-day task assignments, and provide 24/7 mobile access for agents to view their schedules and manage time off.
Hotel Chocolat, Resource Planner, Samantha Hernandez, said, “Embracing a new workforce management software tool unlocks efficiency and accuracy for me in my resource planning role, improving manual processes into streamlined, data-driven operations. This empowers us to focus on our consumers and other value-added tasks within the team.”
Richard Saqladi, Regional Sales Director, UK, Ireland, Nordics & Benelux at InVision, said, “We are delighted that Hotel Chocolat has selected InVision as their trusted workforce management provider. We are excited to embark on a mutually beneficial partnership that will be as satisfying as Hotel Chocolat’s delicious products!”
About injixo:
injixo is a leading cloud-based workforce management (WFM) solution, designed to empower people to do outstanding work. InVision, the driving force behind injixo, is a technology company and a pioneer specializing in WFM since its foundation in 1995. injixo’s comprehensive and innovative platform features advanced forecasting, scheduling, real-time management, and employee engagement tools. injixo is trusted by a global community of 200,000 users in over 30 countries worldwide, to optimize their workforce efficiency every day. InVision is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, and operates subsidiaries in Chicago, Leipzig, London, Paris, and Utrecht.
For more information, visit: www.injixo.com
Contact:
injixo
Patricia Merchan
phone.: +44 (0) 7512 712456
email: pr@injixo.com
