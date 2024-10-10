SottoPelle® Recognizes Joseph Armbruster, APRN for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients

SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge BioIdentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Joseph Armbruster, APRN has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2024.