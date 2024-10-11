New from RAMPF: Conductive Casting Compounds with FDA Approval
High-performance polyurethane systems for the filter industry featuring low viscosity and outstanding flowability at Filtech 2024 – Hall 8 / Booth E29.
Grafenberg, Germany, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- High conductivity, very good flowability, low viscosity – and now with FDA approval: RAMPF Advanced Polymers is presenting its high-performance portfolio of conductive casting compounds for the filter industry at Filtech 2024 in Cologne from November 12 to 14 – Hall 8 / Booth E29.
Key facts
1. Product innovation for the filter industry – RAMPF is presenting its portfolio of conductive casting compounds with FDA approval at Filtech 2024 in Cologne.
2. The polyurethane resins are highly flowable and self-leveling, eliminating the need for complex conveyor systems.
3. RAMPF will also feature its conductive casting systems for ATEX filters, specifically designed for use in explosive environments.
The new two-component polyurethane systems are certified under FDA 21CFR175.105 and can be formulated for compliance with Commission Regulation (EU) No 10/2011.
The casting compounds stand out with their exceptional conductivity of less than 1 MOhm/cm, while still maintaining a low mixed viscosity between 3,500 and 5,500 mPas. This makes them highly flowable and self-leveling.
For users, this means that complex conveying systems are no longer necessary, significantly simplifying and streamlining casting applications.
The casting compounds provide excellent chemical resistance and are available in a range of Shore hardnesses from Shore 50A to Shore 80D.
Innovative polyurethane systems for maximum explosion protection in accordance with ATEX
RAMPF Advanced Polymers provides a comprehensive range of patented polyurethane systems for casting and bonding filter elements that comply with the EU's ATEX directive, which governs equipment and protective systems intended for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.
RAMPF's two-component systems demonstrate an exceptionally high conductivity of 0.01 MOhm/cm, eliminating the need for complex mechanical solutions that dissipate electrical charges from the filter medium to the end caps via metal wires.
The low-viscosity, self-levelling casting compounds are easy to process using standard mixing and dispensing systems and available in Shore hardnesses 80A (RAKU® PUR 80-6085) and 80D (RAKU® PUR 80-6185).
Stable conductivity is maintained even at temperatures of 120 °C and in the presence of media. Tests showed no significant changes in conductivity after 1,000 hours at 120 °C in coolant based on polypropylene glycol monobutyl ether.
RAMPF’s ATEX casting compounds also demonstrate exceptional chemical resistance. After 64 days of storage in compressor oil for railroad brake systems at 100 °C, there was no noticeable impact on tensile strength and hardness.
Michael Wahl, Business Center Director Casting Resins & Elastomers at RAMPF Advanced Polymers – “Our RAKU® PUR casting compounds for air, HEPA, and oil filters impress with their high conductivity and flowability, low viscosity, high temperature resistance, and excellent adhesion to metal and plastic. Coupled with our extensive application expertise, we provide our customers with a comprehensive solution that spans the entire process – from initial concept and material development to process integration in their production.”
Visit RAMPF Advanced Polymers and RAMPF Production Systems at Filtech 2024 in Cologne from November 12 to 14 – Hall 8 / Booth E29.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
