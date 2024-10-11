KIB Partners with Vizient for 21st Annual Community Day
Irving, TX, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Oct. 8, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed 34 Vizient, Inc. employee volunteers to Northwest Park, 2800 Cheyenne Street, for the company’s 21st annual “Community Day” event. Employees brought a fresh look to the park bridge and safety fencing by brightening the structures with a new coat of blue paint. The group’s combined efforts contributed a total of 102 volunteer service hours to KIB.
Irving-based Vizient, Inc., is the largest member-owned health care company in the nation. Community Day is a coordinated company-wide initiative which encourages employees to participate in service projects with nonprofits in the areas where they work. Last year’s Community Day had 2,310 Vizient employees participate at 297 nonprofit organizations across 193 cities throughout the country, accounting for 12,334 volunteer hours.
KIB has been a community partner since 2009, and Vizient employee volunteers have completed several beautification projects throughout the City of Irving. Their efforts have made a lasting and positive impact on the visual appearance of many Irving parks.
“Keep Irving Beautiful looks forward to Vizient Community Day every year,” said KIB board member Scott Wilson. “It’s an honor to be chosen as a community partner, and we really appreciate that so many of the Vizient employees choose to volunteer with KIB year after year. They always do an outstanding job, and we thank them for taking the time to give back to Irving.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
