Fullcast and Canidium Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Revenue Operations
Fullcast, a leading provider in revenue operations software, and Canidium, a top sales performance, management, and solution implementation consultancy, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the way businesses manage sales performance and territory alignment. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, offering comprehensive solutions to optimize sales strategies and operational efficiency.
Fort Collins, CO, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This new partnership leverages Fullcast’s innovative platform, created to design, manage, and track the performance of revenue-generating teams, and Canidium’s expertise in driving sales performance and operational improvements through expert implementation services. Together, they aim to provide clients with seamless integration and enhanced capabilities in managing sales territories, quotas, and commissions.
"Through this partnership, Fullcast and Canidium are committed to delivering unmatched value to our clients," said Lance Evanson, Chief Commercial Officer at Fullcast.
Fullcast aims to leverage its partnership with Canidium to enhance its end-to-end solution capabilities for revenue operations, focusing on territory and quota management for large sales teams. This collaboration seeks to combine the strengths of both companies to deliver significant client value and improve customer experiences.
Founded in 2015 by Dharmesh Singh and Bala Balabaskaran, former Salesforce employees, Fullcast has rapidly grown into a leader in revenue operations. The company was recently acquired by Ryan Westwood in 2023, who has since expanded its offerings to encompass a full suite of services designed for large sales teams.
The recent buyout in 2023 included a $34 million funding round, signifying a strong growth trajectory for Fullcast. The company’s innovative platform also consistently receives high G2 ratings, underscoring its effectiveness in enhancing sales operations.
Founded in 2008, Canidium has cemented its position as a leading consultancy in the sales performance management industry. With a proven track record of enhancing sales efficiency and effectiveness, Canidium has garnered recognition for its strategic approach to sales management and technological integration.
The first initiative under this new partnership was the co-hosting of an event at Sales Comp 2024 in San Francisco, which was met with great enthusiasm from attendees. This event underscored the synergies between Fullcast and Canidium and set the stage for a series of collaborative efforts aimed at refining the sales strategies of their clients.
"Our vision is to become the end-to-end solution for revenue operations, and this partnership with Canidium represents a significant step towards that goal," added Evanson. "Together, we look forward to driving innovation and excellence in sales management."
For further information, please visit Canidium.com or Fullcast.com.
For further information, please visit Canidium.com or Fullcast.com.
Matt Sodnicar
877-651-1837
www.canidium.com
