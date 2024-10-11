Music Producers Al Gomes and Connie Watrous to Host Indie Artist Showcase
Providence, RI, October 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning music producer Al Gomes and his partner Connie Watrous of Big Noise will produce and host a live showcase for independent recording artists on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Askew, 150 Chestnut Street in Providence, RI.
Artists include Motif Magazine Music Awards Nominee Polly Bessette, Grayson, Claire Sully, Kymberlee O’Brien, Jo Celine, Meera Raphael, and Miss Wensday (who was discovered by the legendary Dick Wagner of Alice Cooper, KISS, and Aerosmith fame).
The showcase is free to the public and the concert begins at 7:30 pm.
Expected guests and attendees include representatives from major labels, Billboard magazine, iHeartRadio, the RI Music Hall of Fame, along with prominent music festival producers, journalists, record producers, music supervisors, Emmy Award Nominees, and Grammy Award Nominees who will be actively scouting all of the artists performing.
Gomes says he and Watrous’ mission statement is very simple when it comes to their work with their recording artists, music industry outreach, and live showcases. “Our goal is to continue to elevate deserving artists who wouldn’t normally get these opportunities to be seen and heard by some of the most powerful people in the recording industry.” Watrous adds, “We want our artists to go to the next level and to shine.”
Several artists at the showcase will also be performing songs written by Gomes including the single, “Where Home Is,” from the award-winning charity album "Bandwagon - Three Sides of Hunger." Gomes won the coveted Jefferson Award from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Foundation for Outstanding Public Service for co-composing and producing the album.
Gomes has written songs with many award-winning and reknowned songwriters including four-time Emmy Award Winner Sean Callery ("24," "Medium," "La Femme Nikita"), John Cafferty ("Eddie and the Cruisers"), Jimmie Crane (Elvis Presley, Doris Day), Mike Viola ("That Thing You Do," "Walk Hard"), and David Minehan (Paul Westerberg, Aerosmith), among others. Gomes and his collaborators’ songs have been covered by over two dozen artists.
Gomes and Watrous have worked with Christina Aguilera (Big Noise was part of the team that helped launch the singer’s career), The Beach Boys (the first and only street dedication in the world for the group, among other historic milestones), Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katharine McPhee, Chicago, Viola Davis, Dionne Warwick, Jim Brickman, Bela Fleck, Little Anthony and the Imperials, Gregory Porter, Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty), Freddy Cole, Ricky Kej, actor/directors Andrew McCarthy, Tiffani Thiessen, William Shatner, and many independent recording artists.
