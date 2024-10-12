AmpleHarvest.org Welcomes Louis-Jacques Tanguy to Board of Trustees
New York, NY, October 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AmpleHarvest.org, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending food waste and hunger, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Louis-Jacques (“LJ”) Tanguy to its Board of Trustees. LJ brings a wealth of experience from his current role as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Apollo Global Management and Apollo Asset Management.
With an impressive career spanning various leadership roles in global financial and banking institutions across Paris, Tokyo, London, and New York, LJ’s expertise is expected to greatly enhance the strategic direction and governance of AmpleHarvest.org. His academic background, including a Ph.D. in Finance, further strengthens his ability to contribute to the organization's mission.
"We are delighted to welcome Louis-Jacques Tanguy to our Board of Trustees," said Gary Oppenheimer, Founder and Executive Director of AmpleHarvest.org. "LJ’s extensive experience in global financial management and his commitment to community service make him a valuable addition to our team. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our efforts to eliminate food waste and hunger. We are excited about welcoming Apollo Asset Management to the list of corporations represented on the AmpleHarvest.org Board of Trustees."
LJ resides in New York City with his family, including his wife and three children. His deep-rooted passion for community engagement aligns perfectly with AmpleHarvest.org’s vision to create a more sustainable and equitable food system.
For more information about AmpleHarvest.org and its initiatives, please visit AmpleHarvest.org.
Gary Oppenheimer
267-536-9880
AmpleHarvest.org/presskit
Follow AmpleHarvest.org at Twitter.com/AmpleHarvest, Facebook.com/AmpleHarvest.org
