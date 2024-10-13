EmpowHERto Receives $10,000 Donation from CIBC to Empower Young Minority Women in Tech
EmpowHERto is dedicated to empowering young women and girls by providing them with the skills, resources, and opportunities relevant to thrive in a highly competitive world. Through mentorship, education, and advocacy, we aim to break down barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive future for all.
Toronto, Canada, October 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EmpowHERto would like to announce a generous donation of $10,000 from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) to support their CodeHER program. This significant contribution will help expand EmpowHERto’s reach and support their mission to introduce more young minority women to the world of coding, providing them with essential skills for a successful future in tech.
CodeHER, one of numerous initiatives at EmpowHERto, was designed to empower young minority women with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed in the tech industry. Working alongside partners at Lynx and Python, this program provides girls with crucial skills which will set them up for success in the tech space and help unleash their limitless potential. This grant from CIBC will make the CodeHER program accessible to minority girls more than ever before.
Senior Director, Community Relationships at CIBC, Ronan Ryan, said, "CIBC aims to create a world without limits to ambition. We’re committed to removing barriers that all too often stand in the way of success for those from underserved communities. We’re proud to support CodeHer in its efforts to empower young women to overcome employment barriers and help them achieve their ambitions. Together, we’re helping to provide them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a meaningful career.”
"CIBC’s pivotal support of our CodeHER program paves the way for fostering diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry, positively impacting the lives of young minority girls in Toronto," said Janeen Brown, Founder and Executive Director of EmpowHERto. "We are incredibly grateful to CIBC for investing in the future of young women in our community and our team is looking forward to the transformative outcomes this partnership will bring. Our girls need us and CIBC has demonstrated they understand how important supporting a program like this is for the community."
This donation fosters EmpowHERto’s efforts to address the gender gap in technology and empower the next generation of young minority female leaders in the industry.
For more information about CodeHER or to learn how you can support EmpowHERto’s initiatives, please visit empowherto.org.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eniola Soetan
Marketing and PR Manager, EmpowHERto
eniola@empowherto.org
For more information, please contact:
Lolade Ozomoge
Director of Communications, EmpowHERto
lolade@empowherto.org
About EmpowHERto
EmpowHERto is dedicated to empowering young women and girls by providing them with the skills, resources, and opportunities relevant to thrive in a highly competitive world. Through mentorship, education, and advocacy, we aim to break down barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive future for all.
CodeHER, one of numerous initiatives at EmpowHERto, was designed to empower young minority women with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed in the tech industry. Working alongside partners at Lynx and Python, this program provides girls with crucial skills which will set them up for success in the tech space and help unleash their limitless potential. This grant from CIBC will make the CodeHER program accessible to minority girls more than ever before.
Senior Director, Community Relationships at CIBC, Ronan Ryan, said, "CIBC aims to create a world without limits to ambition. We’re committed to removing barriers that all too often stand in the way of success for those from underserved communities. We’re proud to support CodeHer in its efforts to empower young women to overcome employment barriers and help them achieve their ambitions. Together, we’re helping to provide them with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a meaningful career.”
"CIBC’s pivotal support of our CodeHER program paves the way for fostering diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry, positively impacting the lives of young minority girls in Toronto," said Janeen Brown, Founder and Executive Director of EmpowHERto. "We are incredibly grateful to CIBC for investing in the future of young women in our community and our team is looking forward to the transformative outcomes this partnership will bring. Our girls need us and CIBC has demonstrated they understand how important supporting a program like this is for the community."
This donation fosters EmpowHERto’s efforts to address the gender gap in technology and empower the next generation of young minority female leaders in the industry.
For more information about CodeHER or to learn how you can support EmpowHERto’s initiatives, please visit empowherto.org.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Eniola Soetan
Marketing and PR Manager, EmpowHERto
eniola@empowherto.org
For more information, please contact:
Lolade Ozomoge
Director of Communications, EmpowHERto
lolade@empowherto.org
About EmpowHERto
EmpowHERto is dedicated to empowering young women and girls by providing them with the skills, resources, and opportunities relevant to thrive in a highly competitive world. Through mentorship, education, and advocacy, we aim to break down barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive future for all.
Contact
EmpowHERtoContact
Eniola Soetan
701-502-9465
https://www.empowherto.org/
Eniola Soetan
701-502-9465
https://www.empowherto.org/
Categories